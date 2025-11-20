Is your winter morning walk damaging your lungs? Expert tips to prevent it Winter morning walks can strain your lungs due to cold air and high pollution levels. Learn why it happens and discover simple, effective ways to protect your lungs.

New Delhi:

Winter mornings are cold, refreshing and morning walks during this time are something people truly enjoy. The chill in the air, the mist, the calmness and the quiet roads create a peaceful start to the day. But what many don’t realise is that the same air might be filled with harmful pollutants.

In the winter, cold air acts as a blanket that holds the pollutants, making the early morning walk an unnoticed risk for the respiratory system. Over time, regular exposure can cause irritation, inflammation, and even lead to an increase in the risk of lung diseases.

The Hidden Dangers of Blurry Air

According to Dr Kundan, Consultant – Surgical Oncology, Manipal Hospital, Ghaziabad, cold air is denser and does not allow the natural dispersal of pollutants like carbon monoxide, sulphur dioxide and other fine particulate matter (PM2.5). When we inhale these pollutants during exercise or an outdoor walk, they travel deep into the lungs as we breathe faster and more deeply.

This results in an increase in oxidative stress and long-term damage to the lung tissues. People with asthma, bronchitis or other immunity issues are particularly at higher risk. Therefore, what we usually consider a “healthy habit” could be harming the respiratory system quietly.

Ways to Protect Your Lungs

The good news is that it is possible to enjoy morning walks in the winter. Some simple daily routine steps are to be followed to prevent the lungs from harmful air.

Wear Mask: Wearing an N95 mask helps to filter out harmful particles by 95%. Check Air Quality: Only go out when the AQI is good or moderate. Drink Plenty of Water: Good water intake helps in removing toxins from the body and keeps the airways moist. Eating Healthy: Adding turmeric, ginger and vitamin C-rich fruits to the diet protects the body from harmful particles in the air. Check-ups and Treatments: Regular check-ups are important, especially during winter. In case any respiratory problem is noticed, immediate treatment should be provided.

Protecting your lungs starts with simple and everyday choices. By staying alert to pollution levels an taking preventive measures, and spreading awareness, one can breathe a little easier. Using protective masks and prioritising lung health check-ups can go a long way in keeping respiratory problems at bay this winter.

