The 1-minute lung health check everyone should try once a day

In a time when more people are experiencing breathing trouble, a simple 60-second check of your breath is becoming a surprisingly helpful way to catch early signs of lung stress.

It’s not a diagnostic test, and it won’t tell you exactly what’s wrong, but pulmonologists often suggest it because it helps people notice tiny changes before major symptoms appear.

Why 60 seconds matters

According to Dr Sharad Joshi, Senior Director - Pulmonology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali, breathing is something we usually don’t think about, which is why it's easy to miss when something is wrong. Taking a minute to pay close attention to your breathing can help you notice things you normally ignore, like a tight chest, not feeling like you're getting enough air, or trouble keeping your breath steady.

As you do this check, pay attention to whether you can breathe easily through your nose, take slow breaths, and avoid gasping, coughing, or feeling out of breath. Inhale slowly, then try to hold your breath for 60 seconds and then exhale slowly. These responses might be early signs that your lungs are irritated, inflamed, or not working as well as they should.

What doctors infer from this 60-second check

From a medical point of view, this simple test gives a general idea of how well your lungs can move air and get oxygen to your body. If you struggle to take slow, steady breaths, it could mean your airways are sensitive, you might be developing asthma, or your breathing muscles are weak. If you keep coughing during the test, it might mean your airways are inflamed. If you have trouble blowing air out completely, it could be a sign of early lung blockage, which can happen in people who smoke or are exposed to dirty air.

When should you worry?

If you often feel discomfort or tightness, or your breathing gets faster than usual during this test, you should see a doctor who specialises in the lungs. Catching problems early can make treatment much more effective.

The bottom line

Taking just a minute to be mindful of your breathing might seem small, but it can give important clues about your lung health. With everyday challenges like pollution, sickness, and stress affecting our lungs, taking a moment to listen to your breath can be a simple way to spot problems early and protect your lungs in the long run.

