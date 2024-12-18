India sets up its first diabetes biobank in Chennai: Know its importance and why it matters

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK India sets up its first diabetes biobank in Chennai.

The number of diabetes patients in the country is increasing continuously. People of all ages are falling prey to it. Due to deteriorating lifestyles and eating habits, the risk of diabetes is increasing among the youth. Given this, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Madras Diabetes Research Foundation (MDRF) have together created India's first diabetes biobank, which is in Chennai. Its purpose is to research this chronic disease. Let us know what benefits can be obtained by opening this biobank.

What will happen with the opening of a diabetes biobank?

The biobank aims to make the treatment of diabetes easier by doing high-tech research on the causes of diabetes. This will also take care of health-related conditions. MDRF President Dr V Mohan said that the biobank will help in identifying diabetes at an early stage and identifying new biomarkers to improve treatment. This will provide the necessary data for research in the future.

What are the benefits of becoming a diabetes biobank?

Creating a biobank will help in research and study to properly manage and prevent this disease. This will make India's role important in the world's fight against diabetes. This will enable India to help the world and also get cooperation from other countries. This repository will help in finding cheap and effective treatments by using high-tech sample storage and data-sharing technologies.

What the Diabetes Biobank Study Says

The first study of diabetes biobank is ICMR-INDIAB, which included more than 1.2 lakh people from 31 states and union territories. It found high rates of diabetes and pre-diabetes in India. It also revealed that diabetes is an epidemic in the country, affecting more than 10 crore people. The number of diabetes patients has increased rapidly in the more developed states. According to the ICMR-YDR study, it is a first-of-its-kind national registry focused on diabetes that begins at a young age.

The second study tracked cases of diabetes found in young people. More than 5,500 participants were included in this study across the country. It was found that type 1 and type 2 diabetes are more prevalent among young people. In such a situation, the role of the diabetes biobank can be important in saving people from this disease.

