Increased uric acid levels? Avoid consuming THESE lentils to avoid complications

If you have been diagnosed with increased uric acid levels, chances are you have been advised to change your diet to manage this condition. Uric acid is a waste product that is produced when the body breaks down purines, which are found in certain foods. When the body is unable to effectively eliminate uric acid, it can build up and lead to complications such as gout and kidney stones.

One way to manage increased uric acid levels is to avoid or limit the consumption of certain foods, particularly those high in purines. Lentils, a staple legume in many diets, are known to be high in purines and can contribute to increased uric acid levels. In this article, we will discuss the dangers of increased uric acid levels and why you should avoid these 5 lentils to prevent complications.

Red Lentils

Red lentils, also known as Masoor dal, are a common ingredient in Indian and Middle Eastern cuisines. They are a rich source of protein, fibre, and various vitamins and minerals. However, red lentils are also high in purines and can increase uric acid levels in the body. This can lead to painful gout attacks and other complications associated with increased uric acid levels.

Green Lentils

Green lentils, also known as French lentils or Puy lentils, are another type of lentil that should be avoided if you have increased uric acid levels. These lentils are typically smaller than red lentils and have a distinct peppery flavour. They are often used in salads, soups, and stews. Therefore, it is important to limit or avoid the consumption of green lentils if you have been diagnosed with increased uric acid levels.

Black Lentils

Black lentils, also known as Beluga lentils, are a type of small black lentil that resembles caviar. They are commonly used in Mediterranean and Indian cuisines and are known for their earthy flavour and firm texture. Black lentils are a good source of protein, fibre, and folate, but they are also high in purines.

Brown Lentils

Brown lentils, also known as Indian brown lentils or whole Masoor dal, are a type of lentil commonly used in Indian and Pakistani cuisine. They are known for their nutty flavour and soft texture when cooked. Brown lentils are a good source of protein, fibre, and various vitamins and minerals. However, they are also high in purines and should be avoided if you have increased uric acid levels.

Yellow Lentils

Yellow lentils, also known as Toor dal, are a staple in Indian cuisine and are commonly used to make soups, stews, and curries. They are a good source of protein, fibre, and various vitamins and minerals. However, like other types of lentils, yellow lentils are also high in purines and should be avoided if you have increased uric acid levels.

(This article is for general information, please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy)

