High cholesterol? Drink THIS Ayurvedic drink on empty stomach to get benefits

Nowadays you will hear from everyone that the cases of heart attack have increased a lot. Many researchers have also come out about this that in the last 10 years, the number of heart attack patients has increased all over the world. After Corona, such cases are coming to the fore when very young people are getting heart attacks. The main reason for this is our bad lifestyle. Which has a gradual effect on our body. It is not that one day eating something unhealthy causes a heart attack. The kind of lifestyle we have is making the body sick instead of keeping it healthy. Problems like diabetes, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure are occurring due to lifestyle. Due to high cholesterol, the blood vessels start getting blocked and the body parts are not able to get blood and oxygen properly. This increases the risk of heart attack and stroke significantly.

An increase in bad cholesterol in the body causes life-threatening conditions like heart attacks. Therefore, you must keep your cholesterol level under control. If you have a complaint of high cholesterol, then use curry leaf juice for this. If you want, you can also drink curry leaf water. Today we are telling you about curry leaf water and its benefits and how this water helps you in reducing high cholesterol.

Curry leaves are beneficial in reducing cholesterol

Curry leaf water proves to be very beneficial in reducing bad cholesterol in the body. The amount of antioxidants in curry leaves is very high. Due to this bad cholesterol can be reduced. Apart from this, drinking curry leaf water increases the level of good cholesterol. Drinking curry leaf water helps fight free radicals. Curry leaves also help detoxify the body by cleaning the dirt accumulated in the body. When you drink curry leaf juice or water daily, the level of bad cholesterol deposited in the body starts decreasing. Which also reduces the risk of heart-related diseases. Curry leaf water reduces blood sugar and also helps in weight loss.

How to prepare curry leaf water?

You have to put about 8-10 curry leaves in 1 glass of water. Wash the curry leaves thoroughly before putting them in water. Now boil the water with curry leaves thoroughly on the gas. Filter this water and drink it. Drinking curry leaf water every morning on an empty stomach will help in reducing bad cholesterol. Along with this, the body will also have many other benefits.

