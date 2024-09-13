Illness due to getting drenched in rain? Drink this desi kadha to get rid of cold and cough

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Drink this desi kadha to stay away from cold and cough.

For the last 2-3 days, there has been heavy rain in the entire North India including Delhi NCR. Seeing this rain in September, it is estimated that this time the cold will also be extreme. By the way, due to continuous rain, the weather has started feeling quite cold. In such a situation, if you get wet in the rain, then you are sure to get cold and cough. After getting wet in the rain, make a decoction and drink it immediately. This desi decoction made of ginger, basil and black pepper will drive away cold and cough. The risk of many seasonal diseases can also be reduced with decoction water. Especially in monsoon and winter, decoction water strengthens immunity. Know how to make a decoction to get rid of cold and what are the benefits of it?

Tulsi is considered a medicine in Ayurveda. Tulsi is effective in curing many diseases. Tulsi is used in tea. You can also make a decoction of it and drink it. Drinking Tulsi decoction also provides relief from colds and coughs.

How to make kadha to get rid of cold and cough?

To make the decoction, take 6-7 basil leaves and along with it add 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, 1 inch piece of ginger and grind everything.

Now put 2 cups of water in a pan, add all the chopped ingredients to it and boil the water. When the water boils down to half, add 1 teaspoon of jaggery to it.

The decoction is ready, filter it and drink it like tea. Drinking this decoction will bring warmth to the body and the effect of cold and cough will also reduce. This decoction will also protect you from seasonal diseases during the rainy season.

Benefits of drinking Tulsi decoction

Basil leaves are rich in antioxidants and essential oils which help in boosting immunity. Consuming basil keeps many diseases and infections away.

In case of cold and cough, a decoction made of basil, ginger and black pepper relieves respiratory problems. The antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties found in these three things relieve congestion.

Tulsi decoction cures problems like body pain, joint pain, and stiffness due to cold. It can also reduce swelling in the body.

Ginger and basil together help in improving digestion. This strengthens the digestive system. Drinking basil decoction after meals relieves stomach and digestion problems.

Consuming Tulsi can reduce stress. It improves mental health. Chewing Tulsi leaves also normalises blood pressure.

(This article is for general information, please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy.)

ALSO READ: Suffering from Diabetes? THIS kitchen spice water can work wonders in lowering your blood sugar level