Low self-esteem? 4 simple daily habits psychologists say can improve your self-image

Taking care of self-image does not involve only perfectly positive affirmations or life transformations but a deeper and long-term change in self-perspective. According to Dr Santosh Chavan, Consultant – Mental Health, Jupiter Hospital, Pune, your self-image changes the way you look at the world. However, it can be tricky to know how to improve it.

Self-image, in essence, is simply the representation we have of ourselves in our minds, where we have value, beauty, skills and character as we judge them. When such an image becomes overwhelmingly negative or distorted, self-esteem can be poor, and anxiety and even depression may result. There are ways to improve your self-image!

Daily habits to boost your self-image

The following are some of the major strategies that should be encouraged in facilitating a healthier self-image, which are supported by psychological insights:

1. How to stop negative self-talk

Our inner critic is one of the greatest barriers to achieving a positive self-image, Dr Chavan maintains. Most people are involved in the continuous process of self-blame or harsh judgement of themselves.

It can be understood this way: first, understand these negative thoughts and then go on the offensive by trying to refute them. Consider an example where you are thinking, 'I always fail,' then ask yourself the following question: 'Is it true?' Is there any instance when I can say I was successful?

The switch from irrational thoughts to balanced and evidence-based thinking can refocus how you look at yourself in the long run.

2. Practising self-compassion the right way

As per an American College Health Association 2019 study, it has been found that self-compassion rather than self-criticism is a strong motivator. Dr Chavan talks about being nice to yourself as you do to a person you consider your best friend: patiently, intelligently and kindly.

She says being kind to yourself when you fail or doubt yourself creates emotional strength and a more realistic and forgiving self-image.

3. Why avoiding comparisons changes everything

In our era of social media, the trap of comparison with other people is very easy to end up in. Dr Chavan indicates social comparison distorts the way that we see ourselves, especially when we compare our behind-the-scenes with a highlight reel of another person.

Rather, she encourages one to concentrate on personal growth. Make small, realistic and attainable goals and celebrate success regardless of how little it is.

4. Simple ways to focus on your strengths

Winning moments can instantly lift confidence and self-image.

In most cases, individuals concentrate on what they are not instead of what they are. According to Dr Chavan, the tip is to make a habit of writing at least three things that one managed to do well each day.

These may include resolving an issue in the workplace to being a good friend. This may, in the long run, develop a more ideal and healthier self-concept.

When to seek professional help

In case the low self-image lasts longer and starts disrupting everyday life, professional assistance will help considerably. Therapy has the ability to reveal the underlying issues of negative self-beliefs, provide strategies to reprogram the ways of thinking, and support the individual towards development.

Self-image improvement is a journey, not a goal

Gaining a better self-image is a process – not a goal. When individuals put effort into it with a supportive environment and professional strategies, they have a chance of transforming their views of themselves and can, as a result, develop more confidence, stronger relationships, and a general sense of well-being.

