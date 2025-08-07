How to stop a panic attack? A psychiatrist’s guide to causes, symptoms, and recovery Learn how to stop a panic attack fast with expert advice from a psychiatrist. Understand symptoms, causes, and long-term recovery strategies that actually work.

New Delhi:

Let’s get one thing straight: A panic attack is not you “going crazy.” And it’s certainly not just “overreacting.” It’s a full-blown physiological ambush. One moment, you’re fine. Next, your heart’s pounding. Your chest is tight. Your breath is short. Your palms are sweaty. And the world feels like it’s closing in.

Welcome to the chaos cocktail of cortisol and adrenaline, your body’s emergency alert system, hijacked. But here’s what most people miss: panic is the loud scream that begins with a whisper, called stress. However, according to a senior psychiatrist, Dr. Tarun Sehgal, there are ways to handle it.

What exactly is a panic attack?

(Image Source : PEXELS)A psychiatrist’s guide to causes, symptoms, and recovery in case of panic attack

A panic attack is a sudden, intense surge of fear or discomfort that peaks within minutes. It’s your body’s fight-or-flight response gone rogue, reacting as if there’s danger, even when there isn’t.

Common symptoms include:

Rapid heartbeat or palpitations

Shortness of breath

Chest pain or pressure

Dizziness or light-headedness

Numbness or tingling in the hands or face

Fear of losing control or dying

A feeling of disconnection from self or surroundings (depersonalization/derealization)

What it is not:

It’s not a heart attack (though it can feel like one)

It’s not weakness or attention-seeking

It’s not always visible to people around you

Panic attacks and stress: Two sides of the same coin

Here’s the brutal truth: panic attacks rarely arrive out of nowhere. They’re often the final explosion after chronic, unaddressed stress builds up over days, weeks, or years. You may think you’re “managing.” You push through deadlines. You scroll through news, doomscroll through reels. You smile in meetings while drowning inside. But your nervous system keeps score.

Stress is a slow burn. Panic is when the fire leaps out of the pot.

The worst part? We don’t track stress until it becomes loud enough to shake us. That’s why panic feels like betrayal because we never saw it coming.

It can be tough to manage a panic attack. That's why we reached out to SOLH co-founder, and senior psychiatrist and mental health expert, Dr. Tarun Sehgal. Here's what the doctor shared:

Are you prone to panic?

If any of the following apply, your chances of experiencing a panic attack increase:

A personal or family history of anxiety, trauma, or mood disorders

High-stress environments: professionally or personally

Medical conditions like thyroid imbalances or blood sugar fluctuations

Chronic sleep deprivation

Overstimulation from social media, news, or caffeine

What to do when panic hits (don’t think, just act)

You cannot “logic” your way out of a panic attack. Your brain is already in survival mode. You need immediate physical anchors to interrupt the spiral.

Here’s what works:

1. 4-7-8 breathing

Inhale for 4 seconds → Hold for 7 → Exhale for 8. This slows heart rate and activates the parasympathetic nervous system.

2. Cold water shock

Splash your face or grip an ice cube. It shocks the system back to the present and diverts brain signals from fear to sensation.

3. Ground yourself

Name 5 things you can see, 4 you can touch, 3 you can hear, 2 you can smell, and 1 you can taste. This sensory technique pulls you back into reality.

4. Walk it off

Even walking around the room helps. Movement burns off adrenaline and shifts the body out of freeze mode.

The biochemistry of panic

Panic isn’t just mental, it’s biochemical. Your brain and body are flooded with survival hormones:

Adrenaline: Launches emergency response

Cortisol: Sustains the stress state

Norepinephrine: Heightens alertness, tightens muscles

GABA: A calming neurotransmitter, often deficient in anxious individuals

The goal is not just to suppress symptoms, it’s to rebalance your nervous system. Through awareness, practices, and sometimes clinical help.

Long-term tools to build panic resistance

This isn’t about avoiding panic. It’s about making your system resilient to it.

1. Breathing techniques

Box breathing: Inhale, hold, exhale, hold; 4 seconds each

Anulom Vilom: Alternate nostril breathing to balance hemispheres and calm the brain

2. Yoga for the nervous system

Child’s pose (Balasana)

Legs up the wall (Viparita Karani)

Bridge pose (Setu Bandhasana)

3. CBT (Cognitive Behavioural Therapy)

Write down anxious thoughts. Challenge them.

Ask: Is this actual danger or perceived fear?

Rewire your internal narrative.

4. Tactile anchors

Keep a stress object, a coin, a stone, or a textured item in your pocket. When panic rises, grip it. Feel its weight. Anchor yourself.

Ayurvedic allies for ongoing anxiety (not during attacks)

Ayurveda offers powerful support for long-term anxiety management. Use under qualified guidance:

Ashwagandha: Reduces cortisol, stabilises mood

Brahmi: Enhances clarity, calms mental chatter

Jatamansi: Nervine tonic, supports deep rest

Shankhpushpi: Calms restlessness, improves memory

Tagara (Indian Valerian): Mild sedative, helps sleep

Final word from the expert

According to Dr. Tarun, “Living in a pressure cooker is now the norm. But it’s not normal. Panic is your system rebelling against the overload. That's why I co-founded SOLH, an AI-powered stress management ecosystem offering personalised recovery and stress management strategies tailored to your needs.”

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.