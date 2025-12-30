Before you reach for pills: How this simple home remedy may support recovery from cough and cold Turmeric has long been used during coughs and colds for its calming and supportive effects. Taken warm, it may ease throat irritation, loosen congestion and support immunity. We look at why the remedy still fits into everyday care.

New Delhi:

Coughs and colds usually don’t announce themselves. They settle in quietly. A sore throat. A blocked nose. That heavy feeling in the chest that makes sleep harder than it should be.

Most people manage the symptoms with medicines, but many still turn to a familiar home remedy alongside it.

Why turmeric is a go-to remedy

Turmeric has been used for years during seasonal illnesses, not as a cure-all, but as support. Something gentle. Something that helps the body cope while it does the actual work of healing.

It contains curcumin, which is known for its anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. When you’re dealing with a cough or cold, that matters. Inflammation in the throat and airways is what causes much of the discomfort. Turmeric helps calm that irritation, easing the constant urge to cough.

The best way to consume turmeric to treat cough and cold

Turmeric is usually taken warm. Mixed into milk or water. The warmth itself plays a role, helping soothe the throat and loosen congestion. This isn’t about instant relief. It’s about making things slightly easier, especially in the early days of illness.

Turmeric helps with congestion and sleep

Another reason turmeric is often used is its effect on mucus. It can help thin it out, which makes clearing the chest and sinuses less uncomfortable. That can be especially helpful at night, when congestion tends to worsen and coughing interrupts sleep.

Turmeric helps the immune response

There’s also the immune angle. Turmeric supports the body’s natural defence system rather than targeting symptoms directly. Used early, it may help shorten how long a cold hangs around. Not dramatically. Just enough to notice.

A supporting habit, not a substitute

This remedy isn’t meant to replace medical treatment. If symptoms worsen or don’t improve, proper care is important. But as a supporting habit, it fits easily into daily life.

This remedy is simple. It’s familiar. And for many, it still works in quiet, reliable ways.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

