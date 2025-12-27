More than flavour: New study shows how curcumin (turmeric) may support heart health in diabetes Curcumin, a compound found in turmeric, is gaining attention beyond blood sugar control. A recent study suggests it may help lower blood pressure in people with diabetes. We take a closer look at the findings, who may benefit, and what to consider before supplementation.

New Delhi:

Curcumin has been sitting quietly in Indian kitchens for generations, usually mixed into sabzi or dal without much thought. It’s familiar, everyday, and rarely treated like something powerful. Yet outside the kitchen, curcumin has been getting steady attention from researchers for its potential role in metabolic health.

What’s interesting is that the focus is no longer only on blood sugar. A new study, published in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has brought blood pressure into the picture as well, especially for people with diabetes, where juggling multiple health risks is often more realistic than chasing a single perfect reading.

How curcumin affects blood pressure in people with diabetes

Curcumin may help with blood pressure by calming inflammation and supporting healthier blood vessel function. For many people with diabetes, ongoing inflammation and less flexible blood vessels are part of the problem. Over time, this makes pressure harder to control. Curcumin doesn’t fix this overnight, but it may help take the edge off.

What the study actually found and why it matters

The study noted small drops in blood pressure among people with diabetes who took curcumin supplements. Nothing dramatic. No overnight change. But the results were steady enough to matter. For people already at higher risk of heart issues, even slight improvements can add up when combined with regular treatment.

Why turmeric works differently as a supplement than in food

Turmeric in food still has value, but the amount of curcumin is low and the body doesn’t absorb much of it. Supplements are designed to deliver more concentrated doses and often include ingredients that help absorption. That doesn’t make cooking with turmeric useless. It just works more slowly and in a different way.

Who may benefit most from curcumin supplementation

People with type 2 diabetes who also find their blood pressure hard to manage may see some benefit. It can also appeal to those looking to support heart health without adding another prescription straight away. Results differ, though. It’s not something that works the same for everyone.

Things to know before adding curcumin to a diabetes routine

Curcumin is generally well tolerated, but it isn’t completely risk-free. It can interfere with some medicines, including blood thinners. Dose matters. Taking more doesn’t mean better results. Anyone on long-term medication should speak to their doctor before starting a supplement.

Curcumin isn’t a replacement for medical care, and it isn’t a shortcut. Still, research is slowly giving this everyday spice a little more weight than it used to have.

