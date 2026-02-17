'Aditya was our world': Chhattisgarh couple dies by suicide after son's death in accident, leaves note

Raipur:

A village in Chhattisgarh woke up to an unbearable silence on Monday morning after a husband and wife were found dead in their courtyard, unable to cope with the loss of their only son. Krishna Patel (48) and his wife Rama Bai (47) were found hanging from a neem tree inside their home premises in Dhardei village of the Janjgir-Champa district. Police said the couple died by suicide, devastated by the accidental death of their son Aditya Patel last year.

Four-page suicide note found

A four-page suicide note was recovered from Patel's pocket. In the note, the couple wrote that the death of their son was the sole reason behind their extreme step. The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Shivrinarayan police station area. According to officials, before ending their lives, the couple also recorded a video message, the contents of which have left the entire area in tears.

In the suicide note, Krishna described Aditya as "the foundation of our life, our entire world — not just a son, but a friend who listened to everything." The couple wrote, "He left us forever. We were alive, but we were not living." They mentioned that after a year of unbearable pain, something within them had changed; the grief had not ended, it had only transformed.

The note further reflected their spiritual state of mind. "God is merciful. After suffering for so long, I have found peace in my mind. I feel drawn towards God," Krishna wrote. The couple stated that they were willingly offering themselves to Lord Shiva and held no one responsible for their decision. "Please bid us farewell with a happy heart. Do not grieve for us. We are leaving this world in peace, without any desires," the note said.

Couple leaves video message

Before hanging themselves, Krishna and Rama Bai also recorded a video. In it, they requested their lawyer to transfer the compensation money received after Aditya's accident to their elder brothers, Kulbhara Patel and Jalbhara Patel. If we are no longer alive, please ensure that our elder brothers receive the claim money for our son Aditya. This is our request.

The couple's only son, 21-year-old Aditya Patel, died in a road accident in the Masturi police station area in 2024. Krishna (48), a mason, and Rama Bai (47), a homemaker, were the ones who knew Aditya.

(Report: Sikandar Raza)

(Disclaimer: This article does not intend to promote, encourage, or sensationalise self-harm or suicide in any form. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, suicidal thoughts, or a mental health crisis, please seek immediate professional help. In India, you can contact AASRA (24/7): 91-9820466726 or reach out to a trusted mental health professional, doctor, or local emergency services.)

Also Read: Bodies of man and woman found dead inside car in Sector 107, Noida Police suspect murder-suicide

Also Read: Mathura couple, three children found dead in home; writes 'we are committing suicide' message on wall