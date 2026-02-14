Advertisement
  3. Bullet-ridden bodies of man and woman found dead inside car in Noida Sector 39, police suspect murder-suicide

Reported ByKumar Sonu  Edited ByIsha Bhandari  
Published: ,Updated:

Preliminary investigation suggests the man may have first shot the woman and then turned the gun on himself. A pistol was recovered from the young man’s hand.

Two bodies of man and woman found dead inside car in Noida Sector 39
Noida:

A man and woman were found dead inside a car in Sector 39 of Noida on Friday. Both victims had suffered gunshot wounds, according to initial police reports. Local residents alerted authorities after noticing the two lying motionless inside a parked vehicle. Police teams rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area for investigation.

Upon inspection, officers confirmed that both individuals had sustained bullet injuries.

Initial probe points to possible murder-suicide

Sources said that preliminary investigation suggests the young man may have first shot the woman and then turned the gun on himself. A pistol was recovered from the young man’s hand, which has led police to suspect a possible murder-suicide. However, officials have stated that all angles are being examined before drawing final conclusions.

Police and forensic experts are currently examining the crime scene and collecting evidence from the vehicle. 

 

