Doctors explain how ADHD, anxiety, and insomnia often strike together in Gen Z

New Delhi:

Midnight wake-ups, sleepless scrolling, incessant racing thoughts, for some teens, this has become the new norm. What may seem like overthinking or stress often is something more profound: a knotty confluence of ADHD, anxiety, and insomnia that physicians are starting to see in Gen Z.

Psychiatrists maintain that these three conditions don't merely co-exist; they feed into one another. ADHD creates overstimulation and sleep deprivation, sleep deprivation induces anxiety, and anxiety worsens both concentration and rest. Throw in constant exposure to screens, irregular schedules, and social media stress, and you've got a generation trapped in a cycle of hyperactivity, exhaustion, and burnout.

When the brain won’t switch off

“ADHD often leads to reduced sleep because of overstimulation,” explains Dr Kersi Chavda, Consultant Psychiatrist at P.D. Hinduja Hospital & MRC, Khar. “This, in turn, raises anxiety levels. Constant cell phone use also plays a big role; the blue light exposure from screens and the constant influx of information overstimulate the brain, making it harder to relax or fall asleep.”

Dr Chavda adds that career and academic pressures are major triggers. “These stressors push people toward caffeine and other stimulants, which worsen both ADHD and insomnia. Gen Z typically ticks all these boxes in their everyday routine,” he says.

The brain’s chemistry behind it all

Dr Fabian Almeida, Consultant Psychiatrist at Fortis Hospital, Kalyan, explains that the connection runs deep within brain chemistry. “Gen Z have often become synonymous with poor attention, increased impulsivity, and erratic mood management. These are associated with ADHD, anxiety, and insomnia, both as cause and consequence.” He adds, “All three conditions are linked to imbalances in the brain’s ‘DOSE’ chemicals — dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin, and endorphins. When these are out of sync due to stress, overstimulation, or lifestyle, the result is poor focus, irritability, and disrupted sleep.”

The social media-stress spiral

Modern digital habits are also making things worse. “Hectic schedules, constant social media pressure to ‘keep up’, and post-pandemic uncertainty have created what I call a personal-professional circus,” says Dr Almeida.

The endless comparisons online amplify anxiety, while the dopamine highs and lows from constant phone use mimic ADHD-like patterns over time.

Breaking the cycle

Experts suggest that while the cycle is complex, it isn’t irreversible.

Dr Almeida recommends simple, consistent self-care habits to reset the mind and body:

Practice meditation or mindfulness to restore focus.

Engage in yoga or physical exercise to regulate dopamine and serotonin.

Keep a journal or gratitude diary to release mental clutter.

Reduce caffeine and screen exposure, especially before bedtime.

Stay connected with friends and family for emotional support.

He adds, “A psychiatrist can help identify the problem early and design interventions for symptom relief and emotional balance. That’s the first step toward a calmer, healthier tomorrow.”

ADHD, anxiety, and insomnia are deeply connected, not just medical diagnoses, but reflections of how modern life overstimulates and exhausts the brain. As Dr Chavda puts it, “You can’t always change how stimulating the world has become, but you can choose when to disconnect.”

And perhaps, that’s where healing truly begins.

