Heart disease in fit people? Cardiologist explains hidden risks and prevention Heart disease isn’t limited to those who are overweight or inactive. Cardiologist Dr Subrat Akoury explains why even fit people may face heart problems. Learn about hidden risk factors, the role of stress, lifestyle choices, and why regular cardiac check-ups are essential for prevention.

New Delhi:

It is widely believed that heart disease only threatens those who are overweight, inactive, or living with unhealthy habits. But cardiologists warn this is a dangerous myth. Even people who look healthy and follow strict exercise routines may still face hidden risks.

Dr Subrat Akoury, Chairman of Cath Lab and Interventional Cardiologist and Head (Unit 1) at Asian Hospital, explains: “Fitness definitely lowers the risk of heart disease, but it doesn’t make anyone immune. We see young, active people, marathon runners, gym enthusiasts, and even yoga practitioners coming in with heart problems. Genetics, stress, undiagnosed conditions, and metabolic factors beyond exercise can silently affect heart health.” Let's explore it further:

Also read: Early signs of heart disease: Fatigue, breathlessness and symptoms Indians ignore

Hidden risk factors beyond physical appearance

(Image Source : PEXELS)Looking fit doesn’t always mean being risk-free; hidden factors like stress, genetics, and lifestyle choices can still impact long-term health.

While physical activity is crucial, doctors emphasise that invisible health issues can quietly raise risk. According to Dr Subrat, cholesterol levels, high blood pressure, diabetes, and family history are some of the most common culprits. A person may look perfectly healthy from the outside, but internally, arteries may still be narrowing due to genetic predisposition or long-standing metabolic issues. These conditions often remain undetected until a major cardiac event occurs.

Experts warn that relying only on external fitness without medical monitoring can be dangerous. Even professional athletes have suffered sudden cardiac arrests, showing that no one is entirely risk-free.

Also read: Cardiovascular diseases account for 31 per cent of deaths in India: Report

The role of stress and lifestyle

Modern lifestyles add another layer of concern. Long work hours, irregular sleep, and high-pressure environments can significantly strain the heart.

Dr Subrat highlights: “Chronic stress, irregular sleep, excessive work pressure, and poor dietary habits increase the risk of heart disease significantly. Fitness routines often cannot compensate for high stress levels or unhealthy eating patterns. Heart health must be looked at holistically.”

Why regular check-ups are non-negotiable

Being fit should not create a false sense of security. Cardiac screenings and preventive tests remain essential even for those under 40.

Dr Subrat insists: “Annual cardiac screening, blood tests, and blood pressure monitoring are essential, especially after the age of 30. Prevention is always better than emergency intervention.”

Tests such as lipid profiles, ECGs, and echocardiograms can identify risks early, allowing doctors to recommend lifestyle changes or treatment before complications arise.

Holistic approach to heart health

Fitness is just one piece of the heart health puzzle. Cardiologists recommend a comprehensive approach that combines multiple aspects of well-being. Dr Subrat explains: “Exercise, of course, is important, but so is maintaining a balanced diet, ensuring adequate sleep, avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol, and managing stress effectively. Heart health is not about one aspect of life, but about creating balance across all aspects.”

While regular exercise is vital for reducing the risk of heart disease, it does not provide immunity. Genetics, hidden conditions, stress, and lifestyle factors play equally powerful roles.

As Dr Subrat concludes, “Heart health is holistic. Fitness is one part of the equation, but so are mental health, genetics, and timely diagnosis. A comprehensive approach is the real key to preventing heart disease.”

Also read: Heart disease causes: 5 common risk factors of coronary heart disease