Heart disease causes: 5 common risk factors of coronary heart disease

Heart disease is the leading cause of death across the world. The World Health Organisation (WHO) says that cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) account for an estimated 17.9 million deaths every year. Cardiovascular diseases are a group of diseases that affect the heart and blood vessels.

These include coronary heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease and rheumatic heart disease among others. Coronary heart disease is a disease which affects the blood vessels supplying the heart muscle. There are several factors that can lead to coronary heart disease. Here are some common risk factors for coronary heart disease.

High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure makes the heart work harder to pump blood which can damage the arteries over time. This damage increases the risk of plaque buildup in the arteries (atherosclerosis). This eventually leads to narrowed or blocked coronary arteries.

High Cholesterol Levels

Increased low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol or 'bad' cholesterol can lead to the formation of plaque inside the arteries. High LDL can accumulate in the artery walls, thereby, narrowing and hardening them. Also, low levels of high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol or 'good' cholesterol can reduce the body's ability to remove excess LDL.

Diabetes

Diabetes increases the risk of coronary heart disease. High blood sugar levels damage blood vessels and accelerate the process of atherosclerosis. Also, people with diabetes are more likely to have other risk factors such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

Smoking

Smoking damages the lining of blood vessels and increases the buildup of fatty deposits (plaque). It also raises blood pressure and reduces oxygen levels in the blood which reduces overall heart function and increases the risk of heart attacks.

Physical Inactivity

Lack of physical activity is linked to several health issues including obesity, high blood pressure and high cholesterol levels, all of which lead to coronary heart disease.

