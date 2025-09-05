Cardiovascular diseases account for 31 per cent of deaths in India: Report The Report on Causes of Death: 2021-2023 said that non-communicable diseases are the leading causes of death in the country, with cardiovascular diseases accounting for 31 per cent of deaths. Read on to know more.

New Delhi:

A recent report revealed that cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death in India, causing nearly 31 per cent of deaths. The data was presented by the Sample Registration Survey under the Registrar General of India. The Report on Causes of Death: 2021-2023 said that non-communicable diseases are the leading causes of death in the country, which constitute 56.7 per cent of all deaths.

The report said that communicable, maternal, perinatal and nutritional conditions constitute another 23.4 per cent of deaths. In the 2020-2022 (affected by COVID) period, the corresponding values were 55.7 per cent and 24.0 per cent, respectively.

Cardiovascular Diseases Continue to Be India’s Biggest Killer

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death, claiming nearly 31 per cent of lives, followed by respiratory infections at 9.3 per cent, malignant and other neoplasms at 6.4 per cent, and respiratory diseases at 5.7 per cent, the report said.

Age-Wise Trends: Heart Disease in Adults, Suicide Among Youth

Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death in people above the age of 30. However, intentional injuries-suicide is the most common cause of death in the 15-29 age group.

The report also highlights other causes of death, which include digestive diseases, fever, and unintentional injuries, among others. Digestive diseases cause 5.3 per cent of deaths, fever of unknown origin causes 4.9 per cent of deaths, diabetes cause 3.5 per cent of deaths and unintentional injuries other than motor vehicle accidents, 3.7 per cent.

Other Major Causes of Death Highlighted

“Injuries constitute 9.4 per cent of deaths and ill-defined causes constitute 10.5 per cent of deaths. However, the majority of ill-defined causes are at older ages (70 or higher years),” the report said.

It further said, “Despite limitations, the study brings out findings which should definitely help in enriching understanding of the mortality situation and challenges thereof in the country.”

The report is based on direct sources, provides causes of death cross-classified by age, sex, residence, and major zones across the country, it said.

