Early signs of heart disease: Fatigue, breathlessness and symptoms Indians ignore

For millions of Indians, heart disease appears to arrive without warning. In clinical practice, however, the reality is different. Most patients exhibit early signs that go unnoticed—not because they are absent, but because they are too often rationalised, ignored, or misunderstood.

These signs may appear as transient fatigue, breathlessness, swelling, or vague discomfort. Rarely are they dramatic. And yet, for a condition as pervasive as cardiovascular disease—accounting for nearly 28% of all deaths in India—recognising these early shifts may be the only window for effective intervention.

Heart disease in India: Why early signs matter

According to Dr Chakradhar Pedada, MBBS, MD, DM, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Apollo Hospitals, Visakhapatnam, in a healthcare environment where late presentation is common and access to preventive screening remains limited, the body’s quiet warnings become especially significant.

1. Chest discomfort that isn’t always pain

Chest pain is often associated with heart attacks, but early cardiac discomfort may feel nothing like what one expects. A sense of tightness, heaviness, or burning may come and go, sometimes mistaken for acidity or anxiety. These sensations, particularly when linked to exertion or emotional stress, should never be overlooked.

The Indian Heart Journal has reported that over 45% of women with acute coronary syndrome in India experienced non-classical symptoms, including discomfort without pain. In individuals with diabetes, the pain may be diminished or absent altogether due to neuropathy. These nuances underline the importance of not waiting for dramatic symptoms before seeking evaluation.

2. Subtle breathlessness and reduced stamina

A gradual decline in stamina—getting winded while walking short distances and struggling to climb stairs—can often be attributed to ageing or lifestyle. But when breathlessness begins to interfere with routine activity, it may point to early cardiac dysfunction.

The ICMR–INDIAB study shows a growing number of patients under 50 being diagnosed with heart failure in urban India, many of whom first experienced unexplained shortness of breath. Breathlessness at rest or while lying flat, especially in those with diabetes or hypertension, should always raise clinical suspicion.

3. Fatigue that lingers despite rest

Fatigue is frequently dismissed as a consequence of work, sleep deprivation, or stress. However, when persistent tiredness interferes with daily functioning and does not improve with rest, it warrants further scrutiny.

According to the Apollo Health of the Nation 2024 report, nearly 38% of working Indian adults report persistent fatigue, but fewer than 10% undergo cardiovascular screening. In many cases, reduced cardiac output may be the underlying cause, even when other vitals appear normal. Early-stage dysfunction may present solely as disproportionate exhaustion.

4. Palpitations and irregular heartbeats

Palpitations—fluttering, racing, or irregular beats—are often attributed to anxiety or stimulants. Yet, when these sensations are recurrent or prolonged, they may indicate arrhythmias that require structured assessment.

India is witnessing a rise in atrial fibrillation, a condition linked to an increased risk of stroke and heart failure. Population-level studies place its prevalence at 0.1–0.2%, but underdiagnosis remains common. Palpitations associated with dizziness, fainting, or breathlessness should be evaluated through ECG or Holter monitoring without delay.

5. Swelling in feet and ankles as an early clue

Mild swelling in the feet or ankles, especially by the evening, is often dismissed as dietary or postural. But when swelling becomes consistent, bilateral, and worsens progressively, it may suggest volume overload related to congestive heart failure.

Over 60% of patients diagnosed with heart failure in India report peripheral oedema for weeks before formal diagnosis, as noted in the Indian Heart Journal. When accompanied by weight gain or abdominal discomfort, the link to compromised cardiac output becomes more probable.

Why Indians underestimate their cardiac risk

One of the key challenges in the early detection of heart disease in India is the underestimation of personal risk. Despite a high burden of hypertension, diabetes, and family history, many individuals—especially in their 30s and 40s—do not undergo basic lipid or blood pressure screening.

NFHS-5 data reveal that only 14% of men and 8% of women aged 30–49 have ever checked their cholesterol levels. Meanwhile, the Apollo report notes that one in three urban males under 45 has elevated blood pressure, often undiagnosed. This invisibility of risk is precisely what makes awareness of early symptoms essential.

Steps to act early and prevent heart disease

The body is rarely silent in the face of cardiovascular stress. Its signals are often subtle—fatigue that doesn’t match exertion, breathlessness that wasn’t there a year ago, or palpitations that seem harmless until they are not. These may not demand emergency care, but they do demand attention.

Responding early does not require aggressive intervention. In most cases, it begins with a clinical conversation, a few diagnostic tests, and an honest look at lifestyle. Blood pressure checks, lipid profiles, ECGs, and echocardiography—none of these are prohibitively complex or expensive. Yet they are often the difference between a manageable diagnosis and an avoidable emergency. Long before treatment becomes necessary, prevention is already possible. A balanced diet, routine physical activity, stress regulation, and regular health screenings remain the most effective ways to reduce cardiac risk in the Indian context.

Early signs, when recognised and acted upon, offer the rarest opportunity in medicine: the chance to intervene before the damage is done.

