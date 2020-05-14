Get glowing skin in lockdown by applying these homemade face packs suggested by Swami Ramdev

Who doesn't wants to look beautiful? For glowing skin, we have a habit of going to the parlor every week but at the present time when there is a lockdown in the country due to coronavirus, this activity has been put to halt. Some might be complaining about their face becoming lifeless and stained. Don't worry as yoga guru Swami Ramdev is here to provide you with a solution that involves some home remedies adopting which you can easily get a clean looking face at home. In a special segment, he talks about 4 face packs that you can easily prepare at home in lockdown. With the use of these face packs, you can get rid of problems like pimples, acne, freckles, wrinkles, dark circles in a few days.

Check them out:

Papaya face pack:

By applying this face pack, you can get rid of problems like wrinkles, blackness, and freckles on the face. For this face pack, add a little ripe papaya, half-ripe banana, little aloe vera gels, little chironji, 5-7 almonds, and a little honey and grind them in a grinder. After mixing it well, apply it well on the face with the help of cotton. Leave it for at least 15-30 minutes. Then wash it with clean water.

Multani mitti face pack:

If you find any soil where termites live, then that is also best for the face. Such termite houses are easily found in gardens or farms. Bring it home and sieve and put it in 1 teaspoon of water and leave it overnight. On the second day, mix 1 teaspoon of multani mitti in it. Now apply it well on the face. After 15-20 minutes, wash it with clean water. Not just wrinkles and aging effects, the looseness in the skin will also be corrected.

Divya Kanti face pack:

This paste has a lot of medicinal properties. It consists of things like henna, caste-fruit, shweta chandana, tagar (fragrance bala), sphatika bhasma, khadira, amli turmeric, turmeric, manjistha, kapoor. By applying it on the face, dead skin, wrinkles, wrinkles as well as pimples will go away. To make this face pack, apply 1 teaspoon of Kanti and add honey to it.

Apply it on your face for 15-20 minutes. After this wash the face with clean water. If you want, you can make a face pack with raw milk in a Kanti paste. Apart from this, if you want, you can make it by adding both raw milk and honey in a Kanti paste.

Cucumber face pack:

If you have a dark circle on your face, then cut the slices of cucumber and keep it on the eyes for some time. This will benefit.

