Gen Z’s digital eye strain: Why doctors are warning about diabetes risk Gen Z’s heavy screen use is leading to rising cases of digital eye strain and even metabolic issues linked to diabetes. Doctors urge a tech-life balance and regular eye check-ups to protect long-term vision and health.

New Delhi:

Digital eye strain, also known as computer vision syndrome, is a result of prolonged screen exposure without taking breaks. This eye condition is characterised by several symptoms, including dry eyes, redness, difficulty focusing, headaches, and irritation.

We are increasingly seeing younger individuals experiencing symptoms of digital eye strain, something that was once primarily seen among working professionals. Excessive screen time, coupled with sedentary habits, erratic sleep patterns, and unhealthy diets, is not just harming their eyes but also predisposing them to lifestyle diseases like Type 2 diabetes.

According to Dr Surabhi Kandelwal, Consultant – General Ophthalmology, Sankara Eye Hospital, when high screen exposure and uncontrolled blood sugar coexist, the risk of serious eye complications like diabetic retinopathy multiplies.



Therefore, when one has to struggle with eye strain due to digital sources and diabetes together, the situation becomes harder for the eye. The way out is through awareness and proper adjustment.

The implementation of the 20-20-20 rule (after every 20 minutes, take a look at a distance of 20 feet for 20 seconds), drinking enough water, making sure the light is right, and organising regular vision tests can be very helpful.

Gen Z must adopt mindful screen habits, stay active, and undergo regular eye and blood sugar check-ups. Protecting their vision today is essentially investing in their future eye health.

ALSO READ: Can improving gut health help prevent type 2 diabetes?