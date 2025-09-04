Gastroenteritis cases surge in India: Causes, symptoms and prevention tips India is witnessing a surge in gastroenteritis cases. Here are the causes, early symptoms, and practical hygiene tips to prevent this waterborne disease.

Gastroenteritis is a rapidly growing waterborne disease that spreads when bacteria enter the digestive system through contaminated food or water. This infection leads to inflammation in the stomach and intestines.

Since 2024, India has witnessed a sharp surge in gastroenteritis cases, especially during the monsoon season.

Symptoms and complications to watch out for

Gastroenteritis is tricky to detect in its early stages. Common symptoms include:

Stomach cramps

Nausea

Diarrhoea

If ignored, these can escalate quickly to sepsis, fluid imbalance, or even kidney failure.

However, gastroenteritis is curable with some additional care, medical help, and preventive hygiene measures.

Why rain and monsoon season spike gastroenteritis

Gastroenteritis typically peaks during the rainy season. The atmosphere is humid, and stagnant water is present everywhere during the rains. Such conditions create ideal breeding grounds for harmful bacteria and viruses to grow and eventually enter the body.

Furthermore, children often get exposed to dirt, open cuts, and wounds during this season. To ensure preventive care, encourage the habit of washing children’s hands each time they return home.

Furthermore, children often get exposed to dirt, open cuts, and wounds during this season. To ensure preventive care, encourage the habit of washing children's hands each time they return home. For open cuts, the basic first aid would be treating them with related antiseptic solutions.

Hand hygiene as a daily defence

To amplify the abovementioned point, hands are the most prone to harbouring germs in your body. Thus, adults must take the aspect of hand hygiene seriously as well. Regular and proper handwashing provides a shield against infections. Secondly, carry a sanitiser with you every time you step out of your home for continued protection in places where washing is inaccessible.

Hydration, oral rehydration and gut health

A dehydrated stomach can increase inflammation. A patient infected with this disease should necessarily consume a lot of water mixed with oral rehydration salts and electrolytes to restore the proper balance of sodium and potassium in their digestive system. If further required, he should also seek allopathic treatment with the help of a practitioner.

Gastroenteritis can rapidly affect individuals with weakened immune systems. Hence, maintaining a healthy gut becomes a statutory practice. Include food laden with rich sources of proteins and probiotics in your diet, along with fermented food. Do the same for your children and family as well. Additionally, adopt healthy lifestyle habits and ensure proper stress management to maintain your body's overall immunity.

Food and water safety during monsoon season

After building immunity, it is also necessary to ensure that the food and water you consume are free from all forms of contamination. Drink water that is either boiled or filtered from a purifier. Avoid roadside ice creams, uncovered street food, and any form of unattended, pre-cut, or pre-cooked product. Wash your groceries with boiled water before usage and maintain a strict home-cooked meal diet throughout the monsoon season.

Indoor hygiene and home cleanliness measures

Maintaining cleanliness within your indoor surroundings is also crucial. Do not leave utensils unwashed and kitchen counters unkempt. Additionally, keep necessary disinfectants readily available to ensure complete germ protection of your home.

Furthermore, do not allow any stagnant water to enter your surroundings. Regularly wiping frequently touched and used objects, such as refrigerator handles, light switches, and doorknobs, with antiseptic wipes can help prevent pest breeding and the transmission of bacteria.

When to seek urgent medical help

Rush to a trusted medical aid in case you notice any symptoms. Avoid taking any form of allopathic medication or undergoing any treatment without a legitimate prescription from your practitioner.

