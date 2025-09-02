Monsoon health alert: Doctor explains rising fevers, dengue, and infections During the monsoon, cases of dengue, malaria, viral fevers, and respiratory infections surge. Dr Neha Sharma explains symptoms to watch, why early diagnosis matters, and the overlooked precautions that can prevent severe complications.

New Delhi:

“During this season, we see a sharp rise in vector-borne diseases like dengue and malaria, as well as viral fevers and respiratory infections,” says Dr Neha Sharma, Attending Consultant, Fortis Hospital, Manesar, Gurugram. “The main causes are water stagnation, poor sanitation, and sudden changes in humidity and temperature that weaken immunity,” she adds.

Why monsoon illnesses turn dangerous

Many of these infections can affect vital organs if not treated promptly.

Dengue may lower platelet counts and damage the liver.

Malaria can impact the kidneys and brain if left untreated.

Viral infections sometimes lead to long-term lung and heart complications.

What seems like a simple fever can escalate into something serious without timely medical care.

Symptoms to watch out for

Dr Sharma highlights that certain symptoms should never be ignored:

High fever lasting more than 48 hours

Severe body aches and rashes

Sudden fatigue or unexplained vomiting

Breathlessness or chest discomfort

Reduced urine output

“These are red flags,” she warns. “People must resist the temptation to self-medicate with antibiotics or painkillers, as this can mask symptoms and delay proper diagnosis.”

Importance of early diagnosis

Timely testing is key to identifying complications.

Blood tests: CBC, dengue NS1, and malaria antigen tests are recommended for unexplained fever.

Imaging: Chest X-rays help detect respiratory complications, while an ultrasound of the abdomen can reveal organ involvement.

Blood cultures may also be needed in persistent cases.

“Even common viral fevers can have serious consequences if ignored,” Dr Sharma notes.

Precautions you shouldn’t skip

While mosquito nets and clean water are basic advice, some often-overlooked steps can make a huge difference:

Avoid walking in floodwaters to prevent leptospirosis.

Regularly clean AC filters and damp corners to stop fungal and bacterial growth.

Stay hydrated; dehydration worsens the course of infections.

The monsoon brings both joy and risk. While seasonal illnesses are unavoidable, early recognition and timely treatment can prevent long-term damage. “Seeking medical attention at the first sign of unusual symptoms is the best way to safeguard your health during this season,” Dr Sharma stresses.