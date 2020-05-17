From improving eyesight to weight loss, know several benefits of yoga for kids with SwamI Ramdev

Amid the coronavirus lockdown when schools are closed and kids can hardly play outside, it becomes utmost necessary for parents to take care of the overall health of the kids. In such a scenario, yoga as an ancient and effective tool comes in handy and helps kids to relax, relieve stress and anxiety, sleep better, improve emotional regulation, increase empathy, and improve mood and affect. It is in this context that yog guru Swami Ramdev in an exclusive interaction with India TV talked about how yoga, ayurvedic principles and acupressure can aid in obtaining healthy mind and body in children.

Yoga is not only beneficial to kids physically but also helps a great deal in their mental health, says yoga guru Swami Ramdev. There are several health beenfits that yoga has to offer:

Yoga helps in improving eyesight in kids

Yoga can potentially fix eyesight problems in kids and can also help in removing their glasses, says Swami Ramdev. The yoga guru suggests three effective yoga asanas that are helpful for the eyes among kids. They are Sarvangasana, Sirsasana and anulom vilom Pranayama.

Yoga aids in weight loss in children

The yoga asanas strengthen our core, improve our flexibility, and utilises all our muscles to enhance their performance. This then regulates heart rate and metabolism, rejuvenates internal organs, and cleanses the energy pathways.​

