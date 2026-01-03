Chhattisgarh liquor scam: Bhupesh Baghel's son Chaitanya released on bail from Raipur Central Jail | Video Chhattisgarh liquor scam: Bhupesh Baghel, surrounded by crowds of Congress supporters from various districts, welcomed his son outside Raipur Central Jail with resounding slogans, fluttering flags, and festive drumbeats.

Raipur:

Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel, stepped out of Raipur Central Jail on Saturday (January 3) after the Chhattisgarh High Court granted him bail in two cases tied to the alleged liquor scam. The release came just a day after the Bilaspur High Court's Friday (January 2) order, marking a poignant moment- Chaitanya's initial arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on July 18, 2025, fell on his birthday, and his freedom aligned with his own son's birthday.

Court's rationale: Lesser role and weak evidence

The High Court cleared Chaitanya's bail in cases filed by the ED and Chhattisgarh's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB)/Economic Offences Wing (EOW). Noting his "significantly lesser" involvement compared to other accused already on bail- like alleged kingpins Anwar Dhebar, Anil Tuteja, Arvind Singh, Arunpati Tripathi, and Trilok Singh Dhillon, freed by the Supreme Court- the court criticised the ED's reliance on statements over hard evidence. "No documents, communications, financial instruments, bank accounts, or properties link him directly to crime proceeds," the order stated, deeming allegations based on testimony rather than concrete actions.

Emotional welcome: Congress supporters mobilise

Bhupesh Baghel, flanked by throngs of Congress workers from across districts, greeted his son outside the jail amid slogans, waving flags, and drumbeats. Chaitanya touched his father's feet, embraced him warmly, then rode off in an SUV, waving a Congress flag from the sunroof to cheering crowds. The scene sparked statewide celebrations among party faithful, who converged on Raipur in solidarity.

Chaitanya's first words: Faith in justice

Speaking to PTI Videos, Chaitanya expressed relief: "Justice was delayed, but delivered. I'm thrilled with the verdict and trust our Constitution." He refrained from case details, citing its sub-judice status, following his ED arrest in July 2025 and ACB/EOW custody from September 24.

Bhupesh Baghel's accusations: Vendetta against Opposition

Hailing the bail as a win over "government-sponsored conspiracies," Bhupesh alleged misuse of central agencies- ED, Income Tax, CBI, and DRI- to target opposition leaders nationwide. He framed the cases as political revenge.

The liquor scam allegations: Prosecution's claims

Prosecutors allege the 2019–2022 scam under Bhupesh Baghel's Congress government inflicted massive losses on the state exchequer. ED accuses Chaitanya of leading the syndicate, handling Rs 1,000 crore in illicit proceeds; ACB/EOW claims he pocketed Rs 200–250 crore. Arrests followed probes into irregularities during his father's tenure.

Broader implications: Political battle lines drawn

This development reignites Chhattisgarh's polarised politics, with Congress decrying agency weaponisation and the BJP-led government standing by the probes. As Chaitanya rebuilds amid ongoing scrutiny, the bail underscores judicial scrutiny of evidence in high-stakes cases.