From brain to skin: Why gut health matters more than you think

When people hear the term gut health, they most immediately think of digestion, bloating, acidity, constipation, or food intolerances. The gut is popularly associated with the process of digestion; however, recent research shows that the gut functions much more than just digestion; the gut supports mental health (such as anxiety and stress), has an impact on the skin (such as acne, rosacea, and eczema), and provides strength to the immune system by being the "Central Command" for all other bodily systems.

Gut health is supported by the gut microbiome, a complex community of trillions of bacteria, fungi, and other types of microorganisms that live primarily in the intestines of the human body. These 'microbes' are not just passive inhabitants, but rather, they have an active role in helping to control how our bodies work in many ways.

Gut Health and Mood

According to Dr Archana Batra, Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator, there is an intimate connection between our gut and our brain, which is known as the gut-brain axis. The gut produces approximately 90% of the body’s serotonin (a chemical that affects mood), so our gut microbiome must be healthy for our brains to communicate with our guts properly and maintain emotional balance, concentration, and restful sleep. An unhealthy gut can cause inflammation and decrease the production of neurotransmitters, which can lead to anxiety, depression, foggy brain and chronic stress.

It is easy to understand how chronic stress can lead to digestive issues and vice versa, and it is extremely important to take care of your gut to maintain not only physical well-being but also emotional strength.

Gut Health and Skin

Skin health is another area closely linked to the gut. The concept of the gut–skin axis highlights how inflammation in the gut can manifest externally as acne, eczema, rosacea, or dull skin. When the gut lining becomes compromised, often due to poor diet, stress, or overuse of antibiotics, harmful substances may enter the bloodstream, triggering systemic inflammation. The skin, being one of the body’s largest organs, often reflects this internal imbalance.

A diverse and well-nourished microbiome supports better nutrient absorption, hormonal balance, and reduced inflammation, all of which contribute to clearer, healthier skin.

Gut Health and Immunity

About 70 per cent of the body's immunity is found in the gastrointestinal tract (GI). The gastrointestinal lining protects against pathogens and unwanted substances from entering the bloodstream, and it protects by determining what can be absorbed and what cannot. Healthy bacteria in the gastrointestinal tract educate the body's immune system to react appropriately to pathogens and not to overreact (causing allergy or autoimmune disease) or underreact (allowing pathogens to invade).

When the gastrointestinal tract is not working properly, the immune system becomes weakened, allowing for more frequent infections and many allergic and inflammatory diseases.

Supporting Gut Health Holistically

Improving gut health does not require extreme detoxes or restrictive diets. Small, consistent habits make a meaningful difference. Including fibre-rich foods, fermented foods, adequate hydration, stress management, regular movement, and sufficient sleep all support microbial diversity. Equally important is reducing ultra-processed foods and unnecessary antibiotic use.

