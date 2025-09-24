Festive anxiety: 5 practical tips that can help you deal with the stress It is important to address the anxiety and stress while also enjoying the festive time. There are some practical ways to cope with stress during festivals. Read on to know about tips that can help you deal with festive stress and anxiety.

Festive season has begun, and it is meant to be a time of joy and celebration. However, for a lot of people, celebrations can bring stress and anxiety. Managing family expectations, meeting social commitments and more, the pressure to make everything perfect can take a toll on people’s mental and emotional well-being.

It is important to address the anxiety and stress while also enjoying the festive time. There are some practical ways to cope with stress during festivals. Read on to know about tips that can help you deal with festive stress and anxiety.

Practical tips to manage festive stress and anxiety

Plan and Prioritise: Create a simple checklist for festive activities, shopping, and family commitments. This can help you overcome the stress. Prioritise tasks and focus on what’s most important. Planning in advance will make sure you aren’t rushing at the last minute. Mindful Breathing: Short mindfulness or deep-breathing exercises can calm the nervous system instantly. Taking even 2–3 minutes to focus on your breath during hectic moments helps reduce anxiety, improve focus, and centre your mind amidst festive chaos. Healthy Routine: Don’t compromise on your sleep, exercise, or meals. Adequate rest and nutritious food can maintain energy levels and reduce irritability. Even a 10-minute walk or light stretching can release tension and improve mood during celebrations. Limit Social Media: Scrolling through perfect images online only increases anxiety and creates unrealistic standards. Focus on your own functions and celebrate the small moments instead of comparing yourself with others. Say No: It’s okay to decline invitations or delegate tasks when you feel overwhelmed. Saying no can improve your mental health and allow you to enjoy the festivities without burnout.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

