Festival binge drinking linked to oral cancer risk, warn health experts Excessive alcohol consumption during festivals can damage the mouth lining and increase oral cancer risk. Know how binge drinking affects oral health and long-term well-being.

New Delhi:

During the holiday season, when there are many celebrations and social gatherings will come, individuals frequently drink more than they normally would, many times to the extent of binge-drinking. One of the major health concerns that arises from this practice is as follows:

Several studies have indicated that excessive alcohol consumption causes irritation and damage to the mucous membranes (lining) of the mouth, ultimately resulting in dryness, burning, and prolonged healing time.

Long-term or heavy drinking will greatly increase one's risk for developing cancer of the mouth, tongue, throat, and oesophagus, according to Dr Aadesh Patil, Senior Consultant, Radiation Oncology at Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital - Powai, Mumbai. Furthermore, when alcohol is consumed with tobacco products (either smoking or smokeless), the risk of developing cancer becomes significantly higher than when alcohol is consumed alone.

Key warning signs to watch for:

Any non-healing ulcer or sore in the mouth for more than 2 weeks

Persistent white or red patches

Burning sensation, pain, swelling, or bleeding

Difficulty swallowing or voice changes

Encouraging moderation, avoiding binge drinking, and discouraging the combination can help reduce serious oral health risks. Routine oral check-ups also play a vital preventive role.

According to Dr Minish Jain, Director of Medical Oncology at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, party-type drinking is a common activity during celebrations, but prolonged use of alcohol, particularly daily, may lead to serious consequences on the health of the mouth and cancer in the long run. The harmful consequences of alcohol are particularly susceptible to the lining of the mouth (oral mucosa).

Alcohol is a chemical irritant. In excessive amounts, it dries oral tissues and destroys the protective coating of the mouth, causing it to become thinner and more easily broken. Such a recurring irritation may result in chronic inflammation, mouth ulcers, white or red spots (leukoplakia or erythroplakia) and slow healing of minor oral injuries, most of which are early signs of oral cancer.

The first issue is that alcohol makes the oral lining more permeable. This allows the harmful carcinogens to enter deeper into the cells, such as from tobacco products (smoking or chewing). Alcohol is even more converted into acetaldehyde, which is a toxic and cancer-causing chemical and comes straight to the problem of damaging DNA and disrupting the body's system to repair damaged cells.

The danger is even greater when alcohol is used together with tobacco- a typical trend at festivals and social events. Alcohol and tobacco have a synergistic effect and increase the risk factor of cancers of the mouth, tongue, throat and oesophagus.

Festival binge drinking is a contribution to an already existing situation of public health challenge in India, where oral cancer already contributes a high percentage of cancer cases. The persistent mouth sores, the inability to swallow, unexplained bleeding, and voice changes are some of the early symptoms that should not be overlooked.

Moderation is key. Risk can be mitigated by limiting alcohol consumption, keeping hydrated, maintaining oral health, and avoiding tobacco. Festivals are celebrated, but people should be cautious with the use of alcohol to avoid oral diseases as well as avoid future complications that are caused by alcohol use, which includes cancer.

