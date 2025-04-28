Expert suggests these food sources can help reduce the risk of heart attack for healthy living Boost your heart health with expert-recommended food sources that can help reduce the risk of heart attack. Incorporate these nutrient-rich foods into your diet for a healthier lifestyle.

New Delhi:

The modern youth is increasingly succumbing to laziness, affecting their work, exercise, eating habits, and fitness. This sedentary lifestyle is paving the way for diseases like obesity, diabetes, and heart conditions. With a growing reliance on processed, oily, and sugary foods, young people are unknowingly compromising their health. To combat this, let's explore expert advice on heart-healthy eating and know which foods can reduce the risk of heart attacks.

In the recent India TV Speed ​​News Wellness Weekend program, Dr Ashok Seth (Chairman, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Delhi) said that to keep the heart healthy, first start eating healthy food. Stay away from tea and biscuits. If you want to take care of your heart, then give up pizza and burgers altogether. To stay healthy in daily life, it is important to have a balanced diet.

What to consume to avoid a heart attack?

Fast food causes a lot of problems in a balanced diet. Fast food contains large amounts of oil. This oil harms the heart. If carbohydrates contain fat, then we should take them in minimum quantity. On the other hand, protein is very important for the body, and it should be taken in a high quantity. Don't eat fried food and reduce sugar to zero completely. Tea and biscuits should be avoided. If one wants to remain healthy, then he should take a regulated diet. Eating a little food from time to time keeps the body healthy. Remove red meat from the diet. It contains high fat. Red meat should be avoided. Chicken should also be eaten sometimes, whereas fish is most beneficial for the heart.

Which is the best oil for the heart?

Most people ask which oil should be consumed to take care of the heart. So, use mustard oil for this. Mustard oil is the best among all oils, along with being cheap. Yes, but the quantity of oil in home cooking should be kept low. Apart from this, avoid refined sugar and wheat as much as possible. Include as many green vegetables in your diet as possible.

How long should you walk for your heart?

According to doctors, only 30 to 40 minutes of walking is enough to keep the heart fit. But in this walk, your speed becomes very important. You should walk so fast that it becomes difficult to speak. Apart from this, make it a habit to walk 10 thousand steps daily and do some light exercise. Use stairs instead of a lift.

Keep these diseases under control to keep your heart healthy

To control BP, diabetes, and cholesterol, take medicines as per the doctor's advice. Taking medicines on time is the most important. Only then will your heart work properly. The more water you drink, the better it will be for your heart. Yoga should be done to release stress. To forget stress, one should do whatever pleases the heart.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

