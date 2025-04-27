What are early symptoms of a heart attack? Know the doctor's advice on immediate action Know the early warning signs of a heart attack, such as chest pain, shortness of breath, and dizziness. Learn from doctors what immediate steps to take.

Nowadays, heart attack is not limited to the elderly, but the youth is also getting affected by it rapidly. Therefore, it has become very important to recognise the early symptoms of a a heart attack and take the right steps on time. Dr. Pratik Chaudhary, interventional cardiologist and Senior Consultant at Asian Hospital, explains what the early symptoms of a heart attack and what should be done immediately in case of a heart attack

Early symptoms of a heart attack:

Feeling of pressure, tightness, or burning in the chest : When a heart attack occurs, the most common symptom is discomfort in the chest. It can be felt as pressure, tightness, or burning. This discomfort may last for a few minutes or come and go repeatedly. Shortness of breath and panic attacks : Shortness of breath is a common complaint in heart-related problems. This symptom is especially seen early in angina patients. Along with difficulty in breathing, the person may also feel panic, restlessness, and strange discomfort. Chest pain spreading to the arm, back, waist, or jaw: During a heart attack, the pain is not limited to the chest only, but it can also spread to the left arm, back, neck, jaw, and even the stomach. Sometimes this pain starts mildly and gradually becomes severe. In some patients, symptoms of a heart attack may also be seen only in the form of pain in the back or jaw. Apart from this, some other symptoms can also be seen, like nausea, vomiting, gas formation in the stomach, sudden sweating, and confusion. Sometimes these symptoms can also appear without chest pain, especially in women and the elderly.

What to do immediately if you have a heart attack?

If someone experiences the symptoms mentioned above, first of all, do not panic. Immediately make the person sit in a comfortable position and call emergency medical help such as an ambulance, as soon as possible. If the patient is conscious and does not have an allergy, then as per the doctor's advice, he may be given an aspirin to chew, as it can help prevent blood clots from forming.

Remember, every minute is precious during a heart attack. The sooner treatment begins, the greater the patient's chances of survival. So do not ignore the symptoms and seek immediate medical help.

