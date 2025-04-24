Is late marriage a cause for infertility in women? Know at what age couple should plan a child Know the impact of late marriage on female fertility. Learn at what age couples should plan for a child to maximise their chances of conception. Get informed about fertility and family planning.

Nowadays, both boys and girls want to get married late. Earlier, marriages used to take place at the ages of 22 to 25 years. Now this age has increased to 30-32 years. Everyone wants to give importance to their career. First studies, then jobs, and after enjoying their independent lives for some time, the youth are deciding to get married. In such a situation, the problem of infertility is increasing rapidly among couples.

Age is considered to be the biggest reason for infertility. Apart from this, bad lifestyle and some medical conditions can also be the reason for infertility. Let us know from the doctor what the reasons are for increasing infertility and if getting married late is a big reason for this.

According to Dr Kanika Sharma (Fertility Specialist, Birla Fertility & IVF, Delhi), "In the last few decades, we have seen that women have made a lot of changes in their personal and professional lives, and as a result, many women postpone starting a family. This has given them freedom and personal stability, but it is also true that women's biological clocks are also running fast. Their fertility decreases with age."

The right age for fertility in women

Dr Kanika Sharma said that the best age for women's fertility is before 32 years. Fertility starts declining from the age of 32, and after 38, there is a sharp decline in it.

It is not just a matter of age. The body's natural reproductive processes also slow down, and the number of healthy eggs also decreases with age. In such a situation, it can be very difficult to conceive without medical treatment or a doctor's advice. The thing to note is that many women understand this very late.

In such a situation, it is important that if you want to expand your family, then you plan early. With the right guidance, you can start a family even at an older age. However, for this you need to be aware of all the options and take medical help at the right time.

