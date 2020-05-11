EXCLUSIVE: Swami Ramdev shares acupressure tips to treat type 2 diabetes and other diseases

Diabetes is one of the commonly found diseases. In some people, it occurs due to the improper lifestyle while others get it in their genes. In such a situation, the patient has to take special care of his diet, so that diabetes can be controlled. If you do not take it seriously then you can also become a victim of many dangerous diseases. According to Swami Ramdev, diabetes be it a genetic one, through poor lifestyle or through stress can be eliminated from the roots by pranayama and yoga asana. Apart from this, another way through which sugar can be controlled is acupressure.

Swami Ramdev states that there are many points in our hands and feet which are connected to the other parts of the body and if they are pressed in the right way then many dangerous diseases can be overcome. When our pancreas becomes weak, there is no energy in it. Due to which insulin is not produced. In such a situation, if these 2 points are pressed, then more energy can be restored after which blood sugar can be controlled immediately.

Many people suddenly have a high blood sugar due to eating sweets or due to stress, in such a situation, these points can be controlled by pressing them.

Press these points to get rid of diabetes

The pancreas is on the left side. So press under the little finger of the left hand for 5-5 minutes or press them for two and a half minutes in the morning and evening. This will benefit you.

Apart from the hand, the point is also found in our feet. Press the point 5 inches below the fourth finger in the sole of the left foot. This will bring benefits.

Acupressure points for other genetic diseases:

If you have a heart problem, press the point below the top finger of the left hand and press it near the nail behind the little finger. This will benefit. If you have angina pain, daily with pranayama, press the point below the top finger of the left hand and press it near the nail behind the little finger.

If there is a problem of back pain, pressing the middle part of the thumb and the back of the left hand, the pain will get cured in 1 minute.

