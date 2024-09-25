Eating THIS yellow fruit can cure diseases like Constipation, Diarrhea and more; know right time to consume

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Eating Banana can cure diseases like Constipation and more

Constipation patients have to face a lot of difficulty in defecating. In such a situation, if you are also suffering from constipation, then you should include bananas in your diet. Banana is also a rich source of fiber and vitamins A, B6, C, and D which relieves the problem of constipation. Not only this, banana also helps in controlling blood pressure and cholesterol levels due to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

According to Ayurveda, by consuming bananas, you can avoid many serious problems other than constipation. But, if you eat it at the wrong time, then you can fall prey to many health-related problems. So, let us know how banana is beneficial in eating and what is the right time to consume it,

Consumption of Banana is beneficial in these diseases:

Constipation : Constipation is caused due to the aggravation of Vata dosha. It can also be caused by fast food, excessive consumption of coffee or tea, sleeping late at night, stress and depression. Banana is beneficial in controlling constipation. Banana softens the stool and controls constipation due to its Vata balancing nature. To get rid of constipation, eat banana mixed with honey. Diarrhea : Include bananas in your diet when you suffer from diarrhea. Eating bananas can help the body absorb more nutrients. UTI Infection: If you experience burning and pain while urinating, then you may be suffering from UTI infection. Banana is beneficial in urinary tract infection. Banana stem juice helps in controlling burning sensation due to its cooling properties. It also helps in flushing out toxins from the body. Weak memory : Lack of proper sleep, excessive stress etc. are the main causes of weak memory. In such a situation, regular consumption of bananas helps in calming the nervous system, which reduces sleep problems and stress, so eat 1-2 bananas a day.

What is the right time to consume Banana?

Many people consume bananas on an empty stomach in the morning. Doing this can increase the sugar level rapidly. Even from the Ayurvedic point of view, banana should not be eaten on an empty stomach because it is a heavy fruit and it takes time to digest. Due to this, you may have problems like acidity and indigestion. Also, in case of indigestion, cough, or asthma, you should avoid eating banana at night. This is because it can increase Kapha dosha. However, you should consume it after a light meal and around noon.

(This article is for general information. Please consult a medical professional for personalized advice before opting for any remedy).

