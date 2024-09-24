Say goodbye to dirty cholesterol buildup in veins with THESE 5 home remedies, know right way to consume it

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 home remedies to melt dirty cholesterol in veins

These days, due to bad lifestyles and wrong eating habits, people are falling prey to many serious diseases. One of these diseases is high cholesterol. Like diabetes, most people are troubled by cholesterol. The disease that is most prone to due to increased cholesterol is heart attack. An increase in cholesterol puts many people in deep worry. In such a situation, use these home remedies to control it.

High cholesterol can be controlled with these 5 home remedies:

Eat garlic on an empty stomach: Garlic not only enhances the taste of food but also keeps the heart healthy. Apart from keeping the heart healthy, garlic also helps in normalizing blood pressure. Therefore, by eating 3-4 cloves of garlic daily, the level of cholesterol in the body can be reduced by about 9 to 15 percent. Walnuts are also beneficial: Walnuts also work to balance the cholesterol level. Eating it slowly melts the cholesterol deposited in the blood vessels, which automatically balances the cholesterol level. Oats are also effective: Cholesterol can also be controlled by consuming oats. It contains an element called glucon. This glucon works to clean the intestines. Due to this, the body is unable to absorb cholesterol. By consuming it continuously, you will start seeing results in about 3 months. Red onion: Red onion also controls cholesterol level. For this, just mix one spoon of honey in one spoon of red onion juice and eat it continuously for a month. By doing this, cholesterol will be controlled. Black and green tea: Both black and green tea have antioxidant properties which reduce cholesterol levels. Green tea is slightly better in this regard. Remember not to add milk and sugar to it.

(This article is for general information. Please consult a medical professional for personalized advice before opting for any remedy).

