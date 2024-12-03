Eating THIS winter superfood daily helps reduce joint pain, know how much to eat in a day

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Eating THIS winter superfood helps reduce joint pain

Makhana, which is included in dry fruits, has countless health benefits. It contains many nutrients like antioxidants, calcium, fiber, protein, and carbohydrates, which can improve digestion. This dry fruit can also be eaten without heating. Many people like to eat it by roasting it. According to Ayurveda, it has anti-aging properties. It can also provide relief from joint pain. The best thing about makhana is that its effect is cold. Therefore, it can be consumed in any season.

Makhana is effective in THESE problems

The amount of calories in Makhana is meager. Therefore, it can also be used for weight loss. Its consumption can help maintain the health of the kidneys and heart. Makhana is also considered good for strengthening bones. Eating Makhana is beneficial for the problem of frequent muscle stiffness. The amount of calories, sodium, and fat in it is negligible. Therefore, Makhana is also useful for your hair and skin in many ways.

Makhana is beneficial for THESE diseases

Besides being tasty, it is also considered effective in curing many diseases. According to Ayurveda, its daily consumption can be included in the diet for arthritis pain, physical weakness, body irritation, heart health, ear pain, postpartum pain, blood pressure control, to relieve insomnia, kidney diseases, relief from heat, gums, to avoid impotence, to get rid of wrinkles and to prevent diarrhea.

Know how much to eat in a day

Makhana is considered beneficial to get rid of many serious diseases like diabetes. To keep diseases away, consuming 4 to 5 Makhanas every day on an empty stomach in the morning is considered good in Ayurveda. Consuming them continuously for a few days can bring many other benefits. For those who are going through problems like stress and insomnia, it is said to be healthy to eat seven to eight Makhanas with hot milk at night before sleeping for good sleep.

ALSO READ: Drink THIS water on an empty stomach in the morning to detox your liver naturally, know benefits