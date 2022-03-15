Eat Dal Chawal in dinner to loose weight, suggest nutritionists

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DELECTABLE_REVERIES Dal Chawal for weight loss

There is hardly nay desi Indian who doesn't like the staple food of dal chawal. Almost every Indian household consumes lentils curry and rice as their afternoon meal. It is not just delicious but very fulfilling as well. While this soul food tames the hungry stomach, it also fits well in the routine for weight loss. Surprised? How can a simple meal of rice and dal make you lose weight? Well, it is scientifically proven that the combination of rice and dal (lentils) is the best combination to have in dinner in order to shed those extra kilos. In fact, even nutritionists swear by the same and suggest adding this simple combo to your daily diet.

Rujuta Diwekar, celebrity nutritionist who has been working with Kareena Kapoor Khan for many years, advises eating dal chawal in dinner. However, she also recommends that one should have their dinner before 8 pm. According to Diwekar, a person should eat dinner at least two hours before going to the bed. This helps in getting fit. To further help to get the desired result in your weight loss journey, she suggests working out or exercising for at least 45 minutes daily.

Dal contains all the essential nutrients that are a must-have in an Indian diet. It is packed with proteins, vitamins, iron, calcium, carbs and fibre that work best for the body. When combined with rice, it helps to curb hunger without devoiding your body of nutrition. Rice, on the other hand, is a protein-rich and low-carb food that is also gut-friendly.

Additionally, Rujuta Diwekar claims that one should have 5 types of pulses/legumes every week and in 5 different forms every month to achieve the best results. She explains that it is necessary to ensure healthy gut bacteria. You can consume the dal in ways including sprouts, papad, dal, halwa, idli, pickle, laddu, dosa among others.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.