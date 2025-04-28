Drinking these desi drinks on an empty stomach can help reduce weight, know other benefits Boost weight loss and wellness with desi drinks! Know the benefits of consuming these traditional drinks on an empty stomach. Unlock the secrets to a healthier you with every sip.

New Delhi:

Incorporate traditional drinks into your diet to shed those extra pounds. Drinking them on an empty stomach can boost weight loss and offer numerous health benefits. Pair them with a balanced diet and regular exercise to rev up your metabolism and achieve your weight loss goals. Let us know which are the powerful desi drinks that can help curb obesity and transform your health!

Start your day with these desi drinks to reduce weight

Lemon water: Lemon water is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants. Consuming it on an empty stomach helps detox the body, improve digestion, and make you feel full. Squeeze the juice of half a lemon into a glass of warm water. Stir well and drink it on an empty stomach. Cumin water: Cumin is an important part of the kitchen. Cumin water helps in weight loss and also improves your digestion. Also, this cumin water activates digestive enzymes, which helps in easy digestion of food. Cumin water provides relief from problems like flatulence, constipation, and acidity. Soak 1 teaspoon of cumin in a cup of water overnight. Boil it in the morning, strain it, and drink it hot. Drink it at least 20 minutes before breakfast. Amla juice: Amla is rich in vitamin C and promotes better digestion and weight loss, boosts metabolism, and detoxifies the body. Mix 2 tablespoons of fresh amla juice in a glass of warm water. Drink it on an empty stomach. Avoid drinking it with tea or coffee. Cinnamon water: If you want to lose weight fast, there is no better option than cinnamon water. Cinnamon water can help speed up metabolism and keep insulin levels under control, thereby aiding in weight management. Boil a cup of water and add a teaspoon of cinnamon powder or a cinnamon stick to it. Let it steep for 10 minutes. Strain it and drink it hot.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

