Guava leaves are hidden treasure of health; know benefits and right way to consume Unlock the hidden health benefits of guava leaves! Know their medicinal properties and learn the right way to consume them for optimal benefits. Boost your well-being with nature's treasure.

New Delhi:

Consumption of guava is considered beneficial for health. But do you know that guava leaves are also rich in Ayurvedic properties? Guava leaves contain antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that can support overall health. So, let us know what the health benefits of consuming guava are and how to use it.

Benefits of guava leaves

Improves digestion: Guava leaves can help with digestive problems like diarrhoea and bloating by reducing acidity and promoting better absorption of nutrients.

Immunity becomes stronger: The high levels of vitamin C and antioxidants in guava leaves can help strengthen the immune system and protect against infections.

Skin-related problems are cured : Guava leaves can be used to cure various skin problems, including acne, dark spots, and signs of ageing, due to their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

Beneficial for teeth: Chewing guava leaves can help reduce toothache and gum problems. The antibacterial properties present in it help prevent gum disease, toothache, and bad breath.

Beneficial for heart health: Guava leaves may contribute to heart health by lowering bad cholesterol and potentially supporting blood pressure regulation.

Blood sugar control: Guava leaves help control blood sugar levels, potentially benefiting individuals with diabetes or those at risk.

Beneficial for period pain : Guava leaves may also provide benefits for menstrual cramps, potentially reducing the intensity of the pain as well as aiding in weight loss.

How to use guava leaves?

Boil fresh or dried guava leaves in water for 5-10 minutes and then strain and drink. You can add honey or lemon for taste. Boil guava leaves in water and let it cool. After shampooing, rinse hair with cold water; this will strengthen hair and reduce hair fall. Add guava leaves to your bathwater for a relaxing and fragrant bath.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

ALSO READ: Does your knee crackle often while walking? Expert explains why it happens