Does your knee crackle often while walking? Expert explains why it happens

Knees are a very important part of our body. It is a complex and important joint of the body that connects the thighbone to the shinbone. It helps in standing, walking, and maintaining balance. The meniscus and ligaments present in the knees play an important role in making the knee joint stable and capable of movement. Many times you must have noticed that a cracking sound comes from the knees when you get up or sit. At the same time, this cracking sound comes from the knees of some people even while walking. In such a situation, Dr Gaurav Prakash Bhardwaj, Director of Sports Injury, Joint Prevention, and Replacement Surgery at PSRI Hospital, is telling when and in what situation the sound comes from the knees. How normal is it, and when should you be careful?

When does sound come from the knees?

The knee is a complex joint in our body, made up of bones, ligaments, tendons, and cartilage. When we move, all these structures work in coordination with each other. If there is any imbalance in these structures, the knees may make noise. A common cause is the formation of gas bubbles in the knee joint. Sometimes small gas bubbles form in the joint fluid. When we walk or bend the knee, these bubbles burst and a cracking sound is heard. This is a normal process and usually does not indicate any problem.

Another important reason can be the wear of the cartilage of the knee. Cartilage is a smooth layer that protects the bones of the knee from rubbing against each other. With age or due to excessive activities, this layer can become thin or rough. This increases the friction between the bones and causes noise. This condition is called "osteoarthritis" in medical language.

This could also be the reason:

Sometimes misalignment of muscles or ligaments can also cause noise. Especially when a person moves suddenly while exercising or after sitting for a long time, the knee may make noise.

When should you be alert?

If the knees are only making noise and there is no pain, swelling, or stiffness, there is usually nothing to worry about. Light exercises, stretching, and maintaining a healthy weight can reduce this problem. But if the noise is accompanied by pain, swelling, stiffness, or difficulty in walking, it is important to consult a doctor. Timely diagnosis and treatment can help maintain the health of the knees.

