Don't compromise with your glow; try these 5 healthy ways to get radiant skin

A pimple on the face is a skin condition common among teenagers. Generally, the youth ignore this skin condition because they indulge in their cravings for junk food or live in a polluted environment. Because of this, a vicious cycle of unhealthy eating habits, environmental conditions and unhealthy skin conditions is formed. This leads to many other problems. So, it becomes important to nourish your skin effectively by eating good food. If the skin gets proper nourishment, then it doesn't become dry and damaged. So, change your eating habits to get radiant skin and glow.

Here are 5 foods that you should eat to get that glowing skin-

1. Fatty fish

A research paper titled 'Omega-3 fatty acids in inflammation and autoimmune disease' published in the National Library of Medicine, National Centre for Biotechnology for Medicine says that fish oil supplements help to fight immune and autoimmune conditions. It helps keep problems like psoriasis and lupus away. Fatty fish is also a source of vitamin E and one of the important antioxidants.

2. Avocados

Research explains that two types of healthy fats are found in avocados. They provide less stiffness and give bouncy skin.

3. Walnuts

Walnuts have essential fatty acids which our body cannot make on its own. It is an excellent way to get healthy skin. It also provides small amounts of antioxidants, vitamin E, and selenium. This is in addition to 4–5 grams of protein per ounce (28 grams).

4. Broccoli

Broccoli contains many vitamins and minerals. It includes zinc, vitamin A, and vitamin C. It also contains sulforaphane, which helps to prevent skin cancer and protect your skin from sunburn.

5. Sweet Potatoes

Sweet Potatoes are a great source of Vitamin A. It can be eaten as baked sweet potato as it contains enough beta-carotene which is good for the body.

If you make these changes in your lifestyle and diet, you will surely see results in terms of glowing skin soon.

