More the water intake, better the skin glows. Myth or Truth?

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK skin

Water is an elixir for our skin. Whenever we have looked up a skincare routine to get glowing skin, the first step is always to drink a lot of water. Water plays a very important role in getting glowing skin by flushing out the toxins. From celebrities to the girl-next-door, everybody swears by the wonder drink- water. It’s easy to access, drink, and the most inexpensive skincare product for your skin.

Our skin is 64 per cent of water and the more hydration you provide to it, it is bound to give you amazing results. Water is essential for getting a youthful glow and clear skin. Since having water has so many benefits for our skin, people usually have a misconception that drinking more water will make the skin more glowing. But how much water is too much water?

Is it true that the more water you will have, the more your skin will glow? Let’s find out whether it’s a truth or a myth.

How is water reaching our skin?

When we drink water, it does not reach our skin directly. The fact is water hydrates cells and filters the kidneys. When our body receives an adequate amount of water, the internal organs function more effectively and help the nutrients to reach our skin. Thus, water flushes out all the bad toxins from our body and keeps our cells hydrated, and that in turn results in hydrated skin.

Effects of dehydration on our skin

➔ Our skin also goes through an issue called transepidermal water loss (TEWL) when we drink less water. This breaks the skin barrier which protects our skin and signs of aging appear quickly.

➔ A less intake of water can have severe effects on our skin. Our skin is made up of collagen which keeps the elasticity of the skin alive. Once you start losing collagen, the skin starts to age faster and looks dry and dull. Water is necessary for our skin to keep the collagen in place and let it function properly.

➔ Dehydration makes our skin dry and wrinkles and fine lines become more visible on our skin.

Benefits of drinking water

● It delays signs of aging. Water keeps our skin supple and soft and thus keeping the fine lines and wrinkles at bay.

● Gives you clear, acne-free skin. Water helps to get rid of the toxins from our body that clog the pores. Clogged pores lead to acne and pimple. But water clears these pores and ensures clear skin.

● Water adds the necessary amount of moisture to our skin keeping its elasticity in place.

Is excessive water intake bad for our skin?

The usual recommendation for water intake daily is 8-10 glasses. However, excessive water intake flushes the important nutrients from our body and our skin will not get the benefits. Also, as the water reaches our skin through our gut, extra water can cause an imbalance in our gut health also.

How much water should you drink?

2 liters is a good amount of water not just for our skin but for the overall function of our body. Include vegetables and fruits in your diet through which our body receives the water as well.

(By Ms. Arthi Raguram, Founder, Deyga Organic)

(Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are that of the author. India TV does not confirm its veracity.)