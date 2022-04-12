You must add sunscreen to your summer skincare regime. Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @SKINCAREBYNIVE Sunscreen

As the exhausting days of summer are already here, you should take care of your skin to make and protect it from UV rays. When talking about summer skincare, we all have heard that one should never skip sunscreen from their daily routine as it saves us from skin-related problems. Make sure to apply it before stepping out on a sunny day and be diligent when choosing your sunscreen according to your skin type.

Here are reasons why you should not skip sunscreens in summer:

Contributes to healthy skin

Sunscreens are believed to be rich in collagen, keratin, and elastin and combined together they help to maintain healthy skin. Applying the sunscreen 30 minutes before stepping out is considered to be a healthy practice for keeping the skin smooth, damage-free, and healthy.

Protects from UV rays

It just takes 15 minutes for the sun's UV rays to damage your skin, claim sYale Medicine dermatologists. While we know that the sun gives us vitamin D, one should also take care of its over-exposure. The sun rays may irritate the skin and create skin disorders. Hence, a protective layer of sunscreen can be beneficial.

Prevents premature ageing

Sunscreen protects the skin from developing signs of ageing, such as wrinkles and fine lines. According to studies, people who apply regular sunscreen have fewer signs of ageing than people who do not use it at all. Also, the doctor says that mineral-based sunscreens are better for daily use. Kathleen Suozzi, MD, a Yale Medicine dermatologic surgeon suggests using mineral-based sunscreen is better for sensitive skin as they are safe and effective.

Prevents cancer

Regular application of sunscreen helps to prevent skin cancer, especially melanoma. The main cause of this cancer is said to be over-exposure to the Ultraviolet rays. Sunscreen is known to prevent harmful UV rays from penetrating the deep layers of the skin and protect it from harmful raditions.

Prevents blotchiness

Applying sunscreen on the face prevents irritation, blotchiness, and the occurrence of red veins. Blotchiness is irregular red, purple, or blue patches that occur because of heat exposure. If you will apply sunscreen on a daily basis you can protect your skin from acne and other skin damage.

Sunscreen prevents tanning

Overexposure to the sun may harm the skin by causing tanning. Most sunscreen bottles will advise you to use it every two hours because it may wear off. Sunscreen with more SPF stays for almost four to six hours says Sara Perkins, MD, a Yale Medicine dermatologist. One should rub the sunscreen into the skin until it is absorbed.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.