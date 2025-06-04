Doctor reveals how rising temperature affects mental health, know side effects Rising temperatures taking a toll on mental health? Learn how heatwaves impact your mind and body. Know the side effects and expert tips to cope with heat-related stress and anxiety.

New Delhi:

As global warming raises the temperature, the psychological cost of record heat has become an increasingly pressing issue. While the physical dangers of heatstroke and dehydration are well known, the mental health consequences are poorly known. In line with research, extended exposure to warm temperatures has a measurable impact on emotional state, mood regulation, and cognition.

According to Dr Narendra K Shetty, Kshemavana Naturopathy and Yoga Centre, extreme heat elicits the body's physiological stress response, increasing cortisol and adrenaline levels. The physiological response of the body can cause exaggerated anxiety, irritability, and restlessness. People become more emotionally reactive, irritable, or aggressive. Heat also elicits mood disorders and causes sadness, mood swings, and emotional lability in people with a previous mental disorder.

One of the most direct consequences of heat is the disruption of sleep. Sleep is difficult on hot nights, and one is fatigued and emotionally irritable by day. This sleep deprivation erodes psychological resilience, reducing one's ability to resist stress and making a mental health breakdown more likely.

Social behaviours also undergo modification due to blistering heat. Everyone attempts to remain cool by keeping away from activities outdoors, something which is bound to lead to social isolation, loneliness, and even helplessness. All these feelings of vulnerability intensify when individuals realise that they have no control over their surroundings, leading to emotional distress and, in some extreme situations, increased vulnerability to suicide.

Second, heat distress results in loss of motivation and impacts work, social, and recreational function. Cognitive processes such as memory, concentration, and decision-making capacity are impaired during heat waves.

Identification of the risk to mental health due to heat extremes is necessary. Populations, workplaces, and health services need to prioritise current measures for cooling and the provision of mental health services during heat. As temperatures increase, awareness and protection from the psychological impacts of heat are necessary to ensure overall well-being.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

