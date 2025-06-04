Brain tumours aren’t always cancerous: Expert explains the difference between benign vs malignant tumours Not all brain tumours are cancerous! Understand the key differences between benign and malignant brain tumours. Learn from an expert about the symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment options for both types.

New Delhi:

When most people come across the term “brain tumour," they immediately correlate it with cancer. More often than not, tumour and cancer are perceived to be synonymous names given to the same condition. However, that is far from the truth. Brain tumours can be categorised into more than 50 types, and not all of them are cancerous. According to the National Brain Tumour Society (NBTS), approximately 72% of all tumours are non-cancerous in nature. Understanding the difference between benign and malignant tumours is necessary for informed decision-making, timely intervention, and reducing unnecessary panic.

Decoding brain tumours and their types

Dr Shankar Basandani, Consultant – Neurosurgery, Manipal Hospital, Jaipur, explains that a brain tumour can be defined as an abnormal growth within the cells of the brain. It manifests through various symptoms such as unexplained nausea, dizziness, vision problems, changes in speech patterns, and other behavioural and cognitive alterations. Tumours can broadly be categorised into benign or malignant tumours.

Benign brain tumours are non-cancerous growths that typically expand slowly and remain confined to one area. They do not infect nearby tissues or other organs of the body. Meningioma is the most common benign brain tumour, which accounts for more than 30% of all tumours of the brain. Other examples include pituitary adenomas and acoustic neuromas. Despite being non-cancerous, these tumours have the potential to pose serious health risks. They may grow enough to compress brain structures, nerves, or blood vessels.

Symptoms of benign brain tumours vary according to their size, grade, and location, but common early signs include headaches, dizziness, nausea, and vision problems. Surgical procedures are often utilised for the complete removal of such tumours. However, this procedure may get complicated or risky due to the sensitive location of some tumours.

On the other hand, malignant tumours are cancerous in nature. They progress aggressively, have the potential to negatively impact surrounding tissues, and may also recur after treatment. Some malignant brain tumours include glioblastomas, astrocytomas, and medulloblastomas. A combination of treatments can be used to curb the growth of such tumours.

Understanding Diagnosis and Treatment Procedures

Early diagnosis of any form of brain tumour can significantly help in reducing its long-term physical and neurological impacts. From a pharmaceutical perspective, advancements in medical technologies such as MRI and CT scans have considerably made the process of detection easier. Specialists are able to grasp the exact location and grade of tumours, which ultimately facilitates accurate treatment.

Lines of treatment vary between benign and malignant tumours

While benign tumours are typically removed through surgical procedures, full removal is often not possible in the case of malignant tumours.

Benign tumours may not require treatment if they are asymptomatic, whereas malignant tumours always require active treatment owing to their aggressive nature.

Radiation and chemotherapy are often not needed in the case of benign tumours. Conversely, they are standard treatment procedures for malignant tumours.

To treat a brain tumour effectively, it is important to be aware of its forms and symptoms. A diagnosis does not automatically mean cancer, and even malignant tumours can be treated with proper medical intervention. Greater awareness about the distinctions between different types of tumours and sizes can help reduce stigma and provide mental relief to those affected by the condition.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

