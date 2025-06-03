What is CPR? Know the right way to perform this technique in case of heart attack Learn CPR and save a life! Discover the right way to perform Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation in case of a heart attack. Get step-by-step guidance on CPR technique to act fast in emergencies.

In recent years, heart attacks have been on the rise. Timely medical intervention is crucial in saving lives. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is a lifesaving technique that can make a significant difference. However, awareness about CPR remains limited in India, unlike in many foreign countries where it's taught in schools. By performing CPR, individuals can help sustain a patient's breathing and circulation until medical help arrives. This buys precious time for the patient to receive proper treatment at a hospital. So, how can you learn the correct CPR technique and potentially save a life?

What is CPR?

According to the British Heart Foundation, CPR, or cardiopulmonary resuscitation, is the technique used to save the life of a patient in case of cardiac arrest or heart attack. When the heart suddenly stops pumping blood, it can be restarted with CPR. CPR is a technique that anyone can learn. Chest compression is the most important in CPR; it keeps blood circulating in other parts of the body until the heart becomes normal. In CPR, you give oxygen to the patient who has suffered a cardiac arrest.

When is CPR needed?

If a person is falling suddenly.

The victim is unable to respond.

The victim is unable to breathe.

his pulse is not beating.

when a heart attack occurs.

When cardiac arrest occurs.

How many types of CPR are there?

CPR can be given in two ways. Hand CPR and Mouth CPR. In Hand CPR, the chest of the patient is pressed with the palms of the hands. Whereas in Mouth CPR, oxygen is given to the patient through the mouth.

How is CPR performed?

To give CPR with hands, first straighten your left hand forward. Now place your right hand on it and close the fingers of the right hand by turning them inwards. Now apply fast and slow pressure by pressing the palms in the middle of the patient's chest. You have to do this 100 to 120 times. You have to do this continuously with a rhythm.

Stop after chest compressions and try to give mouth-to-mouth CPR to the patient. You have to give breaths to the patient for 30 seconds without stopping. Studies have shown that if the patient is given CPR correctly and taken to the hospital within 5 minutes of cardiac arrest, then life can be saved.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

