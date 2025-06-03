Can blood sugar levels be controlled without medicines? Know what expert reveals Diabetes is a disease that stays with you for life. In such a situation, many patients wonder whether blood sugar can be controlled without medication. Let's know what the experts have to say about this.

Diabetes is a disease that stays with you for life, but this does not mean that it can be controlled only with medicines. Many patients have this question in their mind: can blood sugar be controlled without medicines? The answer to this question is 'yes, it is possible in some cases', but it completely depends on the lifestyle and disease condition of the patient.

Dr Himika Chawla, Senior Consultant, Endocrinology and Diabetes at PSRI Hospital, Delhi, reveals that if a person has prediabetes or has started type-2 diabetes and the blood sugar level has not increased too much, then sugar can be controlled by changing the lifestyle. For this, first of all, a balanced diet is necessary.

Follow these things to keep blood sugar levels balanced

Eat a balanced diet: Diabetics should include foods with a low glycaemic index in their diet, such as whole grains, green vegetables, pulses, and low-sugar fruits. It is important to completely stay away from white rice, sugar, sweetened beverages, and processed foods. Exercise regularly: A brisk walk or yoga for at least 30 minutes every day increases the body's sensitivity to insulin and keeps blood sugar under control. Physical activity helps convert sugar into energy. Control your weight: Obesity is one of the biggest causes of diabetes. Reducing weight helps control blood sugar and also reduces the need for medication. Avoid stress: Stress has a direct effect on blood sugar. Meditation, pranayama, and getting enough sleep reduce stress, and the body works better. Regular checkup is important: If you are not taking medication and are controlling sugar only through lifestyle, then it is very important to get your blood sugar checked regularly so that the condition can be assessed on time.

It is possible to control blood sugar without medicines, but it requires complete dedication and discipline. However, every person's condition is different, so stopping the medicine without consulting a doctor can be dangerous.

