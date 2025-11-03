Feeling super alert at 11 pm? Doctor explains the ‘second wind’ effect and why it keeps you up Feeling wide awake at 11 pm? Neurologist Dr Kapil Khandelwal from CK Birla Hospitals explains the “second wind effect” that late-night energy surge caused by stress hormones when you push past your sleep window. Here’s what it means and how to reset your rhythm.

You’ve just ploughed through a long day, your body begs for sleep, yet suddenly, around 11 pm, your mind switches to hyperdrive. That burst of late-night energy isn’t just poor timing; it’s what experts call the second-wind phenomenon.

“It’s not real energy, it’s a stress-response,” says Dr Kapil Khandelwal, senior consultant neurologist. In a video shared on his Instagram account, he shed light on the subject. He explains that “when you stay awake beyond your natural sleep window, your circadian rhythm triggers a counter-response.” This surge may seem productive or clear-headed, but in reality, your brain is still fighting fatigue, not recovering from it.

What exactly is this “second wind”?

As the day progresses, a chemical called adenosine builds up in your brain and signals the body that it’s time to rest. Yet, if you push past your natural bedtime, the brain may fire back with wake-promoting hormones like adrenaline and cortisol.

Dr Khandelwal explains: “Your brain fights sleep to keep you functioning, but at the cost of disrupting its recovery cycle.” In simpler terms, you may feel alert, but your body is cheating itself out of rest.

Recent research confirms this: The so-called “wake maintenance zone” is a phase when circadian arousal opposes the body’s drive to sleep. Sleep experts say this phenomenon lasts for a few hours in the evening and may occur regularly if you’re a “night-owl” or habitually delay bedtime.

Why this matters (and it’s more than just irritation)

Circadian misalignment: If these late-night bursts happen frequently, they signal your internal clock is out of sync with your lifestyle. Dr Khandelwal warns: “If the late-night second winds are frequent, it indicates your internal clock is out of sync with your lifestyle.”

Reduced sleep quality: Even if you go to bed and lie down, being in “alert mode” means your brain doesn’t fully recover.

Health consequences: Elevated evening cortisol and disrupted rhythms are linked to stress, mood swings, impaired cognition and metabolic issues.

How to spot if you’re in a second-wind phase

You might recognise it if:

You’re unusually sharp or “on” around 11 pm despite earlier fatigue

You feel restless, your mind races, your heart beats faster at bedtime

You start organising your space, binge-scrolling or over-thinking right when you should be winding down

The next morning, you’re exhausted despite “being awake till late”

What you can do instead

Listen to your first signs of rest: When yawning begins, that’s your cue. Don’t ignore it.

Switch to calm, not busy: Instead of reorganising your wardrobe at 11 pm, try light reading, gentle stretches or deep breathing — things that support winding down, not ramping up.

Prioritise sleep hygiene: Keep screens to a minimum, limit caffeine late, and maintain consistent sleep–wake times.

Get ahead of the second wind: If you’re usually wide awake at 11 pm, aim for bed by 10:30 pm and begin a wind-down routine to pre-empt the alert surge.

That late-night “second wind” might feel like you’ve gained extra hours, but actually, you’re borrowing time from your brain’s recovery. The smarter move? Let go of the side quests and surrender to your body’s rhythm. Because in the bigger scheme of things, rest is the new productivity.

