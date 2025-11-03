Stroke myths vs facts: What people still get wrong, according to a neurologist Dr Suryanarayana Sharma of Apollo Hospitals, Bengaluru, breaks down common myths about stroke — from who it affects to how quickly you need to act. Learn how the BE FAST rule and early treatment can save lives and improve recovery.

New Delhi:

Every year, millions of people around the world suffer a stroke, a sudden disruption of blood flow to the brain that can change a life in seconds. Yet, despite growing awareness, myths around stroke still keep people from recognising it early or getting the right help in time. There are many myths regarding stroke symptoms and treatments.

“One in four people above the age of 25 may experience a stroke in their lifetime,” says Dr Prof Suryanarayana Sharma P M, Senior Consultant Neurologist and Stroke Specialist at Apollo Hospitals, Bengaluru. “The key difference between recovery and long-term disability often comes down to how quickly the warning signs are recognised and treatment is initiated.” Here, we break down some of the most common myths about stroke — and what the facts really say.

Stroke: Myths vs Facts

Myth 1: Stroke happens only to older people

Fact: Stroke can occur at any age — even among millennials.

“Stroke is not limited to older adults. It can occur at any age, including among younger people,” explains Dr Sharma. Increasing stress, smoking, diabetes, hypertension, and sedentary living have made young Indians more vulnerable.

A 2024 study published in the Indian Journal of Neurology has found that almost 30% of strokes now occur in people younger than 45.

Myth 2: The symptoms will just go away themselves.

Fact: Every minute without treatment causes the loss of millions of brain cells.

“In stroke care, time is brain,” Dr Sharma stresses. “Every minute without treatment leads to the loss of approximately 1.9 million brain cells.” Hoping that symptoms will pass or improve on their own can result in permanent disability or even death.

Medical attention should be provided immediately. The survival and recovery rates increase if the patient is taken to a stroke-ready hospital with CT/MRI facilities and a trained team.

Myth 3: Stroke and heart attack are the same thing.

Fact: They are both emergencies, yet they affect different organs. While it involves blocked blood flow in both, a stroke occurs in the brain and a heart attack occurs in the heart. The symptoms differ, too-stroke symptoms include drooping of the face, difficulty with speech, or weakness on one side of the body, while heart attack symptoms usually include chest pain, sweating, or shortness of breath.

Recognising these differences can help save precious minutes.

Myth 4: Only physical weakness means stroke

Fact: Vision changes, dizziness, and slurred speech are also warning signs.

According to Dr Sharma, the BE FAST rule is the easiest way to spot a stroke:

B for Balance: Sudden dizziness or loss of coordination.

E for Eyes: Sudden vision changes, especially in one eye.

F for Face: Facial drooping or uneven smile.

A for Arms: Weakness or numbness in one arm.

S for Speech: Slurred or unclear speech.

T for Time: Don't wait, act fast and get emergency help.

Even if symptoms last only a few minutes, "mini-stroke," or TIA-it is a medical emergency that requires immediate treatment.

Myth 5: Stroke survivors can't recover fully

Fact: Most people recover normal function if treatment and rehabilitation begin promptly.

Though strokes can be severe, the advantage of early detection and rehabilitation cannot be ruled out."Prompt treatment, including clot-dissolving medication or mechanical clot removal, may dramatically improve outcomes and increase chances of recovery," states Dr Sharma.

Physiotherapy, speech therapy, and lifestyle management enable the survivor to regain strength, mobility, and independence.Stroke isn't just a disease of the elderly; it's a modern health challenge that requires awareness and speed. Recognising the first signs, acting fast, and knowing the facts can be the difference between a full recovery and a lifelong disability.