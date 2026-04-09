'Hormuz will be open and safe, else shooting starts': Trump's fresh warning to Iran amid ceasefire

Washington:

President Donald Trump issued fresh warnings to Tehran on Thursday, signalling that the truce may be temporary and subject to change amid a two-week ceasefire between Iran and the United States,

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "All US ships, aircraft, and military personnel, with additional ammunition, weaponry, and anything else that is appropriate and necessary for the lethal prosecution and destruction of an already substantially degraded enemy, will remain in place in, and around, Iran, until such time as the REAL AGREEMENT reached is fully complied with."

He indicated that the continued deployment of US military resources is intended to ensure compliance with the terms of the agreement aimed at pausing the conflict involving Iran.

Trump warned that any deviation from the agreement could lead to intensified military action, writing, "If for any reason it is not, which is highly unlikely, then the ‘Shootin’ Starts,’ bigger, and better, and stronger than anyone has ever seen before."

Strait of Hormuz and nuclear demands

In his post, Trump also stressed longstanding US demands regarding Iran’s nuclear programme and the continued functioning of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil shipments.

"It was agreed, a long time ago, and despite all of the fake rhetoric to the contrary – NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS and, the Strait of Hormuz WILL BE OPEN & SAFE," Trump said.

He added that the US military remained prepared for further operations if required, stating, "In the meantime our great Military is Loading Up and Resting, looking forward, actually, to its next Conquest. AMERICA IS BACK!"

According to the Associated Press, the status of Iran’s nuclear programme remains unclear, even as the US has indicated it would work with Tehran to address issues related to enriched uranium, a key concern linked to potential nuclear weapons capability.

Also read: Why Lebanon has become a deal-breaker in the fragile US-Iran ceasefire