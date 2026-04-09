Bengal polls: Mamata Banerjee's assets decline to Rs 15.37 lakh, Suvendu Adhikari's dip to Rs 24.57 lakh

Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has around Rs 15.37 lakh of assets, as per the poll affidavit which was declared from Bhabanipur on Wednesday for the 2026 assembly elections. This is marginally less than what she had declared in the previous elections in 2021.

Additionally, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo has no liabilities and has no criminal cases registered against her. She also has no immovable assets, the affidavit said, while noting that her moveable assets are worth Rs 15,37,509.71, reducing by Rs 1.3 lakh from 2021.

The affidavit stated that Banerjee has Rs 75,700 cash in hand, up from 69,255 in 2021. Her bank deposits remain the largest component of her assets at over Rs 12.7 lakh. Her receivables like tax deductions have also reduced from Rs 1.8 lakh in 2021 to Rs 40,600.

Banerjee also declared that she has jewellery worth Rs 1.45 lakh. In her affidavit, she further stated that she has no investments in shares, bonds or insurance policies, and no ownership of vehicles. Listing her profession as social work and politics, the chief minister declared she has a total income of Rs 23.21 lakh for 2024-25.

Banerjee's comparison with Suvendu

Banerjee will once again lock horns with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari from the Bhabanipur constituency in the 2026 elections. If one compares their assets, then Adhikar has around movable assets worth Rs 24.57 lakh, while he has immovable assets approximately Rs 61.30 lakh.

In his affidavit, Adhikari - who listed politics and business as his profession - also declared that he also owes 2.46 acres of agricultural land, a house, a flat and other properties, which is worth Rs 25 lakh. Like Banerjee, Adhikar said he has no loans or government dues, or a vehicle.

However, his income stands at around Rs 17.38 lakh, which is nearly double than what he declared during the 2021 elections. Unlike Banerjee, the BJP leader has no jewelry.

The affidavit also stated that Adhikari has 25 criminal cases against him, with no convictions. The cases relate to charges such as rioting, violence, provocation, defamation, and provisions under the SC/ST Act and the Disaster Management Act. Most of these were registered after he joined the BJP from the Trinamool Congress in 2020.

Banerjee vs Suvendu in Bhabanipur

The BJP has fielded Adhikari against Banerjee from the Bhabanipur assembly constituency. This is the second straight time when the two leaders will clash against each other in an assembly elections. In the 2021 Bengal polls, Adhikari had narrowly defeated Banerjee from the Nandigram seat after which the TMC supremo got elected to the Legislative Assembly from a byelection in Bhabanipur.

It is worth mentioning here that Adhikari is contesting from two seats - Nandigram and Bhabanipur - in the 2026 elections. Polling in Nandigram will be held on April 23 in the first phase, while voting in Bhabanipur will take place in the second phase on April 29. The results will be declared on May 4.