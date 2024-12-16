Do you prefer ready-to-eat snacks despite experts' warnings? Know what new research has to say

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Ready-to-eat snacks high on fat and carbs according to new research.

According to a survey of convenience meals and ready-to-eat snacks offered worldwide, nutrition researchers found that while four out of five of these foods fulfil the nutrition claims on their labels, the majority of their contents are fats and carbohydrates.

According to the study, more than 70% of the calories in all of the breakfast cereals, porridge mixes, soup mixes, and health drink beverage mixes that were sampled contained carbohydrates. The beverage mixes had the greatest carbohydrate content, ranging from 35 to 95 grams per 100 grams.

According to the Telegraph report, with an average of 15.8 grams of protein per 100 grams, the studied beverage mixes had the highest protein levels. Idli mixes came in second with an average of 12.2 grams of protein per 100 grams. The highest average fat level was found in ready-to-eat extruded snacks manufactured from corn, potatoes, soy, or wheat with seasoning (28 gm per 100 grams.)

What does the study have to say?

“Our findings highlight the need for a reformulation of such convenience foods by the industry to lower carbohydrates and increase protein content,” said R.M. Anjana, a physician in Chennai who led the study published in the journal PLOS One.

“Until that happens, consumers should choose such foods with care — preferably avoid processed foods as much as possible,” added Anjana.

432 samples were chosen for research by Anjana and her colleagues at the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation in Chennai from six different food categories: idli mixes, breakfast cereals, porridge mixes, soup mixes, health beverage mixes, and extruded snacks.

According to the scientists, certain goods that made claims on their packaging about having high levels of specific nutrients, such as protein or fibre, did not adhere to the content standards established by the Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the nation's highest food regulatory body.

Anjana also said that products that claim to contain whole grains but do not display them in their ingredients list then such claims are misleading. "That is why consumers must read the ingredients, not merely the claims on the packages,” she said.

Market Analysis

The study, which was funded by the Union Science and Technology Ministry, coincides with market and industry projections of rising demand for ready-to-eat snacks and convenience foods throughout India due to factors like the rise of nuclear families, hectic schedules, long commutes and working hours, and the desire for leisure time.

According to one market analysis, the food industry's revenue was $58 billion in 2021 and is predicted to increase by 9.5% a year between 2022 and 2027. According to a different market research firm, the market for extruded snacks alone was valued at $570 million in 2023 and would reach $1 billion by 2032. India's gross domestic output in 2023 was $3,550 billion, for instance.

A nutrition scientist at the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation and a study team member, Shobana Shanmugam said, "Most convenience foods need to be only heated or boiled in water and are ready to be eaten within minutes — this is contributing to their popularity."

“There is a need for a redesign of our convenience food matrix — we need extruded snacks with lower fat, soups with lower sodium and more fibre, and an overall increase in protein content of all such foods,” added Shanmugam.

She explained that for instance by adding lentil ingredients, protein content could be enhanced. It might impact the price but it is way better than consuming unhealthy foods.

