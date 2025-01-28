Do not ignore these serious symptoms of Vitamin D3, know ways to overcome its deficiency

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Do not ignore these serious symptoms of Vitamin D3

The deficiency of vitamin D3 in our body cannot be ignored. Vitamin D3 is one of the vitamins your body needs to stay healthy. It plays an important role in maintaining calcium balance in your blood and bones and in the formation and maintenance of bones. Vitamin D3 deficiency means that your body does not have enough vitamin D. This mainly causes problems related to your bones and muscles. Lack of vitamin D3 in the body also affects brain function and hormonal health.

Vitamin D3 plays a role in your nervous system, musculoskeletal system, and immune system in addition to normal bone growth and maintenance. Vitamin D3 deficiency is more common in people who have high amounts of melanin in their skin. In such a situation, let us know what kind of symptoms appear in the body when there is a deficiency of Vitamin D3 (Vitamin D3 symptoms) and how to overcome this deficiency.

Symptoms of Vitamin D3 Deficiency:

Excessive fatigue: Vitamin D3 deficiency is related to metabolism. People with this deficiency may experience body pain and many other problems. Due to this, the body can feel tired for a long time. Muscle weakness occurs: Muscle weakness occurs due to a deficiency of vitamin D3. Let us tell you, due to a deficiency of vitamin D, the vitamin is unable to synthesize calcidiol, due to which the muscles remain weak for a long time. Feels like depression: A deficiency of vitamin D3 can lead to depression. It helps prevent mood swings and reduces the symptoms of depression. But, when there is a deficiency of it in the body, you can feel sad and depressed.

How to overcome vitamin D3 deficiency?

To overcome the deficiency of Vitamin D3, you should include eggs, fish, milk, curd, butter, and other dietary supplements in your diet. Also, take early morning sunlight and avoid its deficiency.

